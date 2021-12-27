Globo opens the Pantanal privilege and gives the telenovela an extra month of publicity. · TV News

Globo made it clear that it has favored the remake of Pantanal at nine o’clock. Bruno Luperi’s adaptation of Benedito Ruy Barbosa’s plot began to be officially released by the network this Sunday (26), 76 days before the official premiere –scheduled for March 14th.

That much advance is unusual for a nine o’clock soap opera. Typically, press advertising begins 55 to 60 days before the plot begins. In other words, Pantanal gained 20 more days of publicity on Globo compared to what other plots in the track had even before the coronavirus pandemic.

Second survey carried out by TV news, the fact gets even bigger compared to Um Lugar ao Sol, currently on air in the time slot. Lícia Manzo’s serial began to be released by Globo on September 27, just 45 days before it began its trajectory on November 8, a very short period.

In other words, compared to its predecessor in time, Pantanal will have 31 more days of work on the part of the audience leader together with the press and public on social networks. The official disclosure began this weekend, but the station has been trying to get the public’s attention since last year, with the right to stories on Fantástico about the production.

An example of this is that on September 19, a week before Globo began talking about Um Lugar ao Sol, actress Alanis Guillen was introduced as the new Juma Marruá at Fantástico. Cauã Reymond, protagonist of the prime-time drama of the twins, was only on the program a week before the opening chapter.

Pantanal has this privilege because is the first big bet of Globo’s new Dramaturgy direction , led by José Luiz Villamarim and Ricardo Waddington. The demand for a perfect job, at the same time as the desire to increase the audience of the timetable –down since the rerun of Império (2014)– explains the fact.

The remake will be starred by the young Alanis Guillen, who will play Juma Marruá. The cast will also include Renato Goés, Bruna Linzmeyer, Juliana Paes, Osmar Prado, Dira Paes, Juliano Cazarré, José Loreto, Debora Bloch, Murilo Benício, Julia Dalavia and Gabriel Sater, among others.