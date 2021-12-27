Globo shows embarrassment in ‘live’ by Ibirapuera on TV news

On Saturday night (25), the anchor of ‘SP2’, Carlos Tramontina, was encouraged when he called the reporter Thais Itaqui on the link to Ibirapuera Park, a postcard of São Paulo.




‘SP2’ anchor Carlos Tramontina was also frustrated

The objective was to show the show ‘Natal no Ibirapuera: Festa na Natureza’, with holographic lights on the fountain, simulating objects and animals.

“It’s started now, Tramontina”, announced Thais, excited. But what you saw was just the normal lighting of the fountain. The film reporter moved the camera in search of such a show and… nothing.

No projection, no movement of lights. Where is the visual spectacle that attracted a lot of people, crowded on the sidewalk? Back at the studio, Carlos Tramontina didn’t even comment, he just smiled embarrassedly.

Later, on GloboNews, there was the repercussion of the fiasco. Thais Itaqui herself conducted an article about the irritation of São Paulo residents and tourists who went to Ibirapuera to watch the show.

“We came for this, and there is nothing”, complained one interviewee. Inexplicable that they produce a Christmas attraction that doesn’t just happen on Christmas Day.

There was no respect for the press. Sending a team to a live, open-air broadcast is a complex operation. The TVs should have been warned that the light show would not take place that night.

