Globoplay gets excited about the success of A Usurpadora and premieres the sequel to the soap opera· TV News

Excited about the great success of A Usurpadora (1998) among its subscribers, Globoplay will premiere this Monday (27) the sequel to the soap opera starring Gabriela Spanic and Fernando Colunga, called Beyond the Usurper. It’s a way to keep the audience that likes Paola Bracho’s plot engaged.

Besides Usurpadora, she is already well known by her fans. Produced in the same year as the serial, the miniseries tells the story of the characters in the telenovela, such as Carlos Daniel (Colunga) and Paulina Bracho (Gabriela), one year after the happy ending of the regular telenovela. There are two episodes of 45 minutes each that bring new conflicts.

The continuation of the Televisa classic was shown three times by SBT on open TV. The first was in 2000, right after the first rerun of the dramalhão in the afternoon slot on Silvio Santos’ station. The same expedient was followed in two other reruns of A Usurpadora on SBT in 2013 and 2015 — after the end of the original plot, the sequel was shown.

Besides Usurpadora tells the short story of Paulina, who, already married to Carlos Daniel, goes to the doctor to get the result of her routine check-up. The girl discovers that she has terminal cancer and has only six months to live. Paulina doesn’t tell anyone about her illness and begins to prepare a new Mrs. Bracho to be Carlos Daniel’s wife.

The chosen one is Raquel (Yadhira Carrillo). Ambitious, Raquel is in love with Carlos Daniel and doesn’t mind that he is married. The only appearance of the villain Paola Bracho in the plot is in a scene in which, during a dream, she begins to torment Paulina and says that she is waiting for her in hell.

The debut of Além da Usurpadora meets a strong demand from Globoplay’s audience. Since its debut on the platform, in November, A Usurpadora has been among the five most viewed products on the platform. Second only to Secret Truths 1 and 2, A Place in the Sun and The Clone (2001).

See Globoplay’s announcement: