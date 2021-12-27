Gloria Groove, Wanessa Camargo, Vitor Kley and Robson Nunes perform in the final of ‘Show dos Famosos’ | Famous Show

Victor Kley honors Adele
Vitor left his last tribute to the singer who won 15 Grammys: Adele. He released the voice in “Set Fire To The Rain” and showed great vocal potential.
“I think Pitty was the most iconic in people’s eyes, everyone remembered. Many said he was a guy to challenge me, so I decided to end up with a woman, the strength of a woman. One thing people will never see: Vitor playing Adele, will be in my book of life. My family was crazy: ‘are you going to do this, crazy person?’, but we have to challenge ourselves”, said the singer.
Vitor Kley pays homage to Adele at the ‘Show dos Famosos’ — Photo: Globo
“You left me helpless, but than a noa, it’s the courage of an artist. I thought it might be Wanessa, you brought a perfect Adele, with her voice tone. Congratulations, I’m your fan”, praised the judge Claudia Raia.
WANESSA CAMARGO AS BRITNEY SPEARS
Wanessa Camargo honors Britney Spears
The little princess of Pop was honored by Wanessa Camargo, who sang the hit “I’m a Slave 4 U”.
“I’m very happy to close with her, who is a great reference. What happened to her life lately, being trapped in a cage and now she’s free to be what she is. Unbelievable to see this woman who was so powerful, to have this happen. Nobody imagining what this girl was going through. It was the most difficult because it’s the one that I identify the most and I have a giant affection”, explained Wanessa.
Wanessa Camargo pays homage to Britney Spears at the ‘Show of the Famous’ — Photo: Globo
“This is a performance that is 20 years old. Britney she uses vocal support because dancing, singing and picking up the snake is not easy. You are a mega artist. This here serves as a school of what you have talent to use. Use this game for your future”, commented the judge Boninho.
ROBSON NUNES AS WILSON SIMONAL
Robson Nunes honors Wilson Simonal
The actor chose one of the greatest Brazilian artists in the final of the Show dos Famosos. he sang a potpourri of the songs “Tributo a Martin Luther King”, “Nem Vem Que Não Tem” and “País Tropical” honoring Wilson Simonal.
“What an honor to complete this stage, it’s almost a dream to honor Wilson Simonal. This is almost a third final for me because there was the first ‘passadão’ and Simonha [filho do Simonal] it was there where Boninho is sitting,” said Robson.
Robson Nunes pays tribute to Wilson Simonal — Photo: Globo
“Right away your text knocked me out. The number was my year 2021, a roller coaster of sensations, I was thrilled, happy… Mr Simonal was impressive, I leave in love with you. Congratulations! You are a giant”, evaluated Preta.
GLORIA GROOVE AS JENNIFER LOPEZ
Gloria Groove Honors Jennifer Lopez
The honoree is the North American Jeniffer Lopez. Gloria became a singer, songwriter, music producer, dancer, actress, stylist, television producer, choreographer and businesswoman. She sang the pot-porri “Jenny From The Block”, “Get Right” and “On The Floor”.
“The Famous Show is completely changing my life. Today Brazilians see me as a person at home”, said Gloria.
Gloria Groove as Jennifer Lopez — Photo: Globo
“You are a mega artist, it would be work for anyone. We see how you build yourself, dedicate yourself. You made each show a great show”, praised Boninho.
See the result of the Grand Final of the Show of the Famous!
Boninho voted for Vitor Kley
Preta Gil voted for Wanessa Camargo
Claudia Raia voted for Gloria Groove
Audience voted for Gloria Groove