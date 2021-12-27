Glória Groove wins the Famous Show and takes the web to madness

The final of the Show dos Famosos, in Domingão with Huck, took place this Sunday (26/12) and consecrated Gloria Groove as champion. The singer performed by Jennifer Lopez, and won the hearts of judges Claudia Raia, Boninho and Preta Gil.

“I learned a lot here, I’m not the same artist I was when I walked in that door. Thank you so much to Show dos Famousos for allowing me to show what I do, show that I can be a drag queen, drag king, that I am Gloria, that I can be whoever I want to be”, thanked the singer.

She competed in the show’s final against Robson Nunes (Wilson Simonal), Wanessa Camargo (Britney Spears) and Vitor Kley (Adele).

In addition to the Show dos Famousos trophy, the voice of A Queda took a brand new car home.

On the web, internet users raised the tag “Glória Groove Campeã” and asked for the singer’s victory. “Ludmilla, come pass the award to her!” said one netizen, commenting on the 2019 champion.

“All the artists did very well, however, Glória delivered a better show than another every week, it was a noticeable evolution and everyone has to agree. There is no other possible champion. That picture is yours,” said another. “That’s what I call an ARTIST! The only person possible to win this painting is Glória Groove, she knows how to serve”, fired a third.

