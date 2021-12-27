Gloria Maria talks about weight loss after brain tumor and says she dated five at the same time | celebrities



Gloria Maria – Reproduction

Gloria Maria reproduction

Published 12/27/2021 08:37

Rio – Gloria Maria participated in a live with Narcisa Tamborindeguy and remembered the tumor she had in her brain. Diagnosed in 2019, the journalist gained 14 kg during the recovery period from surgery, but lost 16 kg after treatment.

“After having swollen 14 kg in my treatment, taking steroids, thank God I managed to lose 16 kg. I’m thin, recovered, beautiful, happy with my daughters and I continue to treat myself, undergoing immunotherapy,” said the journalist, who thinks in writing a book about that period.

“Maybe I’ll write a book about my experience of the last two years, because I’m living the art of living in fear without being afraid. Every day, for me, is a moment of fear of my recovery. The experience I’m living in the last two years, which is an experience of fear, a constant fright, because a brain tumor is something that scares… With every exam, every test you do, you’re afraid of a fragment coming back. as if you’ve been living on a gallows all the time. And if you’re afraid, you don’t. So I’ve learned this art of living without being afraid of fear. And that’s a daily exercise,” he said.

Also in the conversation, Gloria said that she has already suffered a lot of prejudice for being a black woman. She also recalled her statement on a podcast that she had dated five men at the same time. “I suffered and suffer all kinds of prejudice, but I don’t care, because I’m free. I told you on a podcast that I’ve dated five at the same time, and everyone was shocked. But the truth is. But it was a time when there was no internet or social network, so we lived and weren’t worried about other people’s lives. I don’t care, I live, I’m free. If I worry about it at this point in my life, I’ll go crazy.”

Narcissa then asked which personality Gloria Maria would like to interview. The journalist revealed her “crush” on former US President Barack Obama. “This is really the crush of my life. The only thing I wanted to have before I died is a full day with Obama (laughs).”