Governor of Goiás to survey a crater in Chapada

posted on 12/26/2021 10:45 PM



Crater on GO-118, in Chapada dos Veadeiros, Goiás – (credit: Personal archive)

The Governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado, will inspect the progress of interventions by the Goiás Infrastructure and Transport Agency (Goinfra), in the crater that opened up near the Quali Peixe farm, 25 km from Teresina, a municipality 60 km from Alto Paraíso and 22 km from Cavalcante, both in Chapada dos Veadeiros.

Caiado will visit the stretch this Monday (27/12), at 3:10 pm, alongside the president of Goinfra, Pedro Sales. The inspection will be carried out on the GO-118, 47 km from the junction with the GO-239, towards Teresina de Goiás. The damage occurred after a landslide in the highway embankment, caused by the heavy rains that are occurring in the region.

To ensure the safety of users, Goinfra partially closed the lane and circulation is restricted to the passage of small vehicles on an emergency basis.

The stretch is part of the route between Brasília and Cavalcante (GO). The path between Alto Paraíso and the village of São Jorge is free. A source heard by mail he stated that only with the construction of a detour will vehicles be able to circulate again in the region consumed by the crater.

The terrain and soil conditions in the vicinity where the hole opened make it even more difficult to build an alternative path until the stretch of road is rebuilt. “The soil is very wet and steep. The machines should arrive there on Monday (12/27). In the meantime, the best thing to do is to go through São Domingos, Divinópolis and Campos Belo, where the GO-118 is picked up again — for those in DF and needing to go to Tocantins — and the opposite for those coming from Tocantins. The way is longer. But there is no other way”, explains one policeman.