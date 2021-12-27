Grêmio received preference in the signing of a striker, thanks to Luan

Marcus Salum, football coordinator for América-MG gave an interview to the Superesportes website. In this interview, he revealed that Grêmio made a deal with Janderson, due to Corinthians owing Grêmio for Luan.

When Brazilian clubs buy players from each other, they usually take a long time to pay. It seems that this debt that Corinthians had with Grêmio ended up making the deal easier for the tricolor.

“Janderson has already gone to Grêmio. We were interested, but Grêmio had a credit to receive from Corinthians regarding Luan. The two clubs ended up composing, in this debt, part of Janderson’s rights. It was a shame, because we even made a proposal. We even made a deal with the player’s manager, and we had practically closed it, but we couldn’t resolve the matter with Corinthians”, said Marcus Salum.

Grêmio sold Luan to Corinthians in 2019, the value of the sale was 5 million euros (R$ 22 million at the price at the time). However, in 2020, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul ended up going to court to charge Timão for delays.

Grêmio played Janderson with Santos, Cruzeiro, Atlético-GO, and América-MG, but this amount they had to receive from the Luan sale ended up helping. However, it remains to be seen what percentage Immortal received from Janderson as part of the deal for forgiving the debt.

However, what is known is that the loan will be for one year, but may be extended for another year. That is, depending on the situation, Janderson can stay in the tricolor until 2023, which is the end of the athlete’s contract with Corinthians as well.

Janderson was another athlete who worked with Vagner Mancini and is being hired. Therefore, it is expected that the tricolor will start flying in Gauchão, as the coach knows the entire squad very well.

