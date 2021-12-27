Guedes gets less than a quarter of what was promised with the sale of state-owned companies | Economy

Play Twitter “Economics returned in V”, says Guedes

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, since he took office, has promised to save R$1 trillion with the sale of state assets. So far, the government has managed to raise R$ 227 billion with privatizations, mostly “silent”, that is, without discussion with the National Congress.

For this, the government has sold subsidiaries of state-owned companies and shares held by the Union and its companies, as shown by a survey by the Poder360 website.

In 2019, the collection was R$ 110.1 billion, in the first year of management. Another R$59.6 billion in 2020 and another R$57.6 billion this year. Part of the amount paid the public debt, currently at R$5.5 trillion.

The main sale was TAG, a subsidiary of the oil company operating in the natural gas transport and storage segment, which brought in BRL 33.5 billion to the Treasury.

In addition, the Union disposed of shares held by Banco do Brasil, BNDESPar and CaixaPar, which will be sold shortly. From Petrobras alone, R$ 31.5 billion in shares were transferred by these banks, representing the 2nd largest operation by the government. Then comes the sale of shares in mining company Vale. The 4th largest operation was the sale of the subsidiary BR Distribuidora, which operates in the fuel distribution and sale segment.

Meanwhile, sales that depend on Congress, such as those of Correiros and Eletrobras, remain stuck, but for different reasons.

TCU asked for new studies to release the privatization of the energy company. The Correios, on the other hand, crash for lack of political will.

In a conversation with journalists, in the balance of the end of the year, Paulo Guedes reported indignation that his agenda could not be compromised by the interests of other Powers. “The president has committed to a privatization program. When you are going to privatize, are other Powers preventing privatization? This sets an unpleasant precedent,” he said at the time.