Harry and Meghan use ingenious trick to protect their children’s privacy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the fans, last Thursday (23/12), with the disclosure of the family’s Christmas card, with a beautiful photo of the two with Archie, 2 years old, and Lilibet Diana, 6 months old . A British royal family expert noted that the couple used a clever trick to preserve their children’s privacy.

In the image, Meghan is shown holding the youngest daughter aloft, while Archie is sitting on his father’s knees. The important thing is that everyone is in profile in the photograph. With this strategy, the Dukes of Sussex ensured that followers caught a glimpse of the children, but without fully revealing their faces.

“This is an absolutely ingenious way to share images of your kids for the first time in a long time, because we can see just enough of them,” said Elizabeth Holmes, author of HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style. Thoughts on Real Style, in English) on Instagram.

“We know that children’s privacy is very important to H&M (Her Royal Highness the Queen) and showing their faces in profile – rather than directly to the camera – helps to maintain it as much as possible,” he continued.

