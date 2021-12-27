HBO Max negotiates to have Grazi Massafera as main star in 2022 · TV News

Out of Globo since the end of her exclusive contract, in November, actress Grazi Massafera talks with HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s streaming platform, to be the big star of the teleseries project, as the short soap operas of the North company will be called. American in 2022.

This would be Grazi’s first work outside the network that turned her into an actress after Big Brother Brasil. The artist worked in Audience Leader between 2005 and 2021.

HBO Max’s goal is for Grazi to help the company not only with his acting talent, which has been consolidated in recent years, but also with his prestige and popularity with the public.

THE TV news spoke confidentially with a director involved in conversations with the star. The executive said talks were at a “preliminary stage” but said both Grazi and she were excited about the progress of negotiations. The information about this “dating” was anticipated by columnist Flavio Ricco, from R7.

HBO Max 2022

If he signs with HBO Max, Grazi Massafera will meet again Silvio de Abreu, who was Globo’s head of dramaturgy for six years, as well as the author of several successful soap operas. At HBO Max, Abreu will be “showrunner”, a kind of executive producer of the projects that will be carried out.

HBO Max chose not to use the term soap operas but teleseries because of acceptance in the foreign market. But the productions will have around 50 to 60 chapters and language very similar to plots that are currently produced on open TV by Globo and Record, for example.

In addition to Silvio de Abreu, Grazi Massafera may once again be a colleague of Monica Albuquerque and Joana Jacabe, who were directors at Globo. New names that had a marked passage through the station were also called. The goal is to advance in hiring after the end-of-year festivities.

Grazi Massafera has made productions such as Páginas da Vida (2006), Business from China (2008), Modern Times (2010), Flower of the Caribbean (2013), Secret Truths (2015), The Law of Love (2016), The Other Side of Paraíso (2017) and Bom Sucesso (2019), his latest work, which earned him praise for the role of protagonist Paloma.