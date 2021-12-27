Health updates ConnectSUS and app returns to showing proof of vaccination – 12/26/2021 – Balance and Health

The Ministry of Health released, this Sunday (26), an update of the ConnectSUS application in Android and iOS stores and the system once again displayed the user’s proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

According to the folder, the tool does not present instability, contrary to what happened in recent days.

“The Ministry of Health informs that the update of the ConnectSUS application is available in the Android and iOS app stores. The system is not unavailable,” it said in a note.

ConnectSUS gathers information from the clinical history of patients, such as vaccines received, medications dispensed and exams performed. It is through this channel, accessed through an application or through the government website, that proof of vaccination against Covid is issued.

The system was down for 13 days after cyber attack and returned to work last Thursday (23). The hacker invasion hit other ministry systems, including the official website.

The Federal Police is investigating the case, but a preliminary analysis found that no data from the federal government was hijacked.

The main hypothesis of the authorities is that the criminal action was motivated by political activism on the internet, the so-called hacktivism. They assess whether information has been lost.

With ConnectSUS offline, many Brazilians would not be able to download the application’s proof of vaccination. Not all states and municipalities offer alternatives to the federal platform.

The problem came amid the tightening of border controls after the discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The federal government published on Monday (20) an ordinance that requires the presentation of proof of vaccination against Covid for travelers to enter the country.

The measure complies with the decision of the STF (Superior Federal Court) that the immunization passport was required for every traveler coming to Brazil from abroad.

According to the ordinance, those arriving in the country by air must present to the company responsible for the flight, before boarding, a printed or electronic proof of vaccination.

While the system does not return, the ministry made available a website with guidelines for the temporary issuance of proof of vaccination.