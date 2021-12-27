hefty commission, two-year contract and more

Flamengo got tired of waiting for Jorge Jesus and this Sunday (26) agreed to hire coach Paulo Sousa, from the Polish national team

THE Flamengo is very close to announcing Paulo Sousa as the team’s coach for the 2022 season. The two-year contract has already been signed and only the commander’s dissolution with the Polish national team is missing for the agreement to be made official.

After giving up all the imbroglio that involved Jorge Jesus at the Benfica, the red-black board, which had the vice president of football, Marcos Braz, and the executive director, Bruno Spindel, in Portugal, decided to move to another one. And that was where Paulo Sousa was chosen.

In negotiations with the Portuguese, Flamengo will sign for two years with the coach. In addition, it will allow the professional to work with a more robust technical committee, unlike what happened with Domènec Torrent, Rogério Ceni and Renato Gaúcho, both with just helpers. In all, Sousa will have six members on the technical committee.

Flamengo’s intention is to have Paulo Sousa already in the club’s re-presentation, scheduled for January 10th, at Ninho do Urubu. The coach will stay in Europe for a few days to streamline bureaucratic issues and finalize the move.

Paulo Sousa will also bear the termination fine for 300 thousand euros, about BRL 1.9 million. He would especially like to talk to his players. Robert Lewandowski, but the news ended up leaking and being refuted even by the president of the Polish federation, Cezary Kulesza, who detonated the coach, calling him irresponsible.

At 51, he accumulates tickets for clubs in Europe, especially in England. Paulo Sousa has already trained the QPR and the Leicester City, in addition to Swansea, from Wales.

In addition, he headed Videoton, from Hungary, Maccabi Tel Aviv, from Israel, Basel, from Switzerland, Fiorentina, from Italy, Tiangin Quantian, from China, and the Bordeaux, in France.

