Hero for one night, Matheus Mendes evaluates 2021 at Atlético-MG, exalts Everson and “humble” Hulk | athletic-mg

Imagine the scene: the team’s starting goalkeeper commits a penalty and is sent off from the field. Two games earlier, the immediate reserve injured his shoulder seriously. You are the third option, but soon you become the first. Enter the field with a few minutes to go. However, it is consecrated. Defend the penalty and rebound by one of the top scorers in the championship.

In the glorious 2021 of Atlético-MG, with Brazilian and Copa do Brasil titles, the young goalkeeper Matheus Mendes has a lot of history to tell. Promised by the position, he stood out in 2020, transferred to the CSA, and returned to be reused at Galo. They are still looking for more space, but that defense against Tombense, in the semifinal of the Minas Gerais Championship, was remembered.

– It will stay in my memory forever. I had the challenge of returning to Atlético in 2021, after a year at CSA, when we did well, fifth place in Serie B. That penalty save was a way to increase my confidence and, I believe, the club’s confidence in me too – he said the player, the ge.

Afterwards, Matheus still started in the return game, as Everson had to fulfill the automatic. He didn’t enter the field anymore, seeing his friend and incumbent not give the others a break. Galo won two of the three tournaments played in the second half. And the Brazilian ended with the best campaign. A year of great learning for the 22-year-old goalkeeper.

– It was a magical year. I don’t think even the most optimistic Atlético fan imagined arriving in December champion of the Brazilian Nationals and the Copa do Brasil. It was special for all the players in the squad – he said.

– Everson is really boring, man (laughs)! It’s a great friend I have. Atlético goalkeepers are very united. We have a whatsapp group with Rogério Maia and Danilo (goalkeeper coaches), where videos and specific works are shown. Everson, Rafa, and Jean now. One helps the other to grow, respecting the moment of each. Everson was traveling, but he must spend some time in Fortaleza and I will meet him there.

Share the locker room with the Hulk

– He is very humble, impresses, despite being the Hulk, right? He even looks like a base boy on the team, because of his playing posture, of wanting to mingle with all of us. It’s too playful! To give you an idea, I held a solidarity raffle in my city (Governador Valadares) and I picked up an Atlético shirt with his autograph for the raffle. I asked him to record a video. And he accepted right away, that left a mark on me. We sell a thousand raffles in one hour.

Absent on trip against Grêmio

– It was an option of the technical committee. I had game conditions, but it was the last round of the Brazilian Nationals, some players didn’t travel because of the Brazil Cup final. And they wanted to give a game environment to Jean, the other goalkeeper, too. I understood perfectly