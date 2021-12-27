High Echelon: Paula Lindenberg is the new president of Diageo – Economy

Paula Lindenberg (ex-AB InBev) arrives at Diageo, owner of the brands Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Tanqueray, Ypióca, among others, as president for the region of Paraguay, Uruguay and Brazil (PUB).

Volkswagen. Volkswagen announced Ciro Podemosbom to command the automaker’s business in Brazil. Argentine Pablo Di Si, responsible for operations in Latin America, will be chairman of the board of directors (chairman) in the region.

Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse Brasil hired Leonardo Cabral as head of capital markets and advisory for the bank in the country.

semantic. The platform announced André Frederico as General Manager Latam.

BS2. Adriano Romano arrives at BS2 to head the bank’s new insurance company.

Allianz. The commercial director of the insurance company has a new name: Karine Barros.

OceanPact. With the resignation of Maxim Medvedovsky, Eduardo de Toledo was elected to the Financial and Investor Relations departments.

Real Estate Credit Certifier. The Captalys Certifier appoints Áureo Jarzinski as its new CEO.

certsys. The company announced the hiring of Mauricio Machado as the new head of the Hyperautomation and Customer Experience area.

Pimpollho. The children’s goods brand has Thamara Tavares in the commercial operation for the Farma and Retail Food channels, and Alexandre de Souza in the commercial management team focused on the North and Northeast regions.

Webmotors. The platform announced the arrival of Cris Rother as the new CMO & Consumer Products.

taking. Paulo Palaia, ex-Gol, is the company’s new Advisor.

HyperX. On the HP Inc. team dedicated to gamer peripherals, Ariel Plabnik moves to Latam regional manager. Caio Ricci takes over as general manager for Brazil and Paraguay, and Daniel Boemer is the new sales manager for Brazil.

Yalo. The platform announced Marco Crespo, ex-Gympass, as the new Country Manager for the operation in Brazil.

memed. Two senior executives arrive at the house: Alexandre Grandi assumes the position of Commercial Director and Thiago Julio, Director of Medical Strategies at the company.

cloudshop. The e-commerce platform reinforces its framework with Daniel Braz as the new Director of Customized Services.

kwai. The short video creation and sharing app has announced Paulo Fernandes as Kwai’s Americas Sales Director.

climb. Claudia Pátria was promoted and takes over as the new Design Director. Talita Barcelos, in turn, is the new Data Director.

godmother. The law firm promotes partners Luis Bellini, José Senedesi Neto and Felipe Medaglia.

Sky.One. Robson Del Fiol is the new head of Sales and Marketing for the Integra.Sky division.

ANGC. Carlos Maurício Bauke assumes the position of director of the Purchasing Committee of the National Association of Contract Managers (ANGC).

