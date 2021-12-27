High salary, bicolor proposal… Check details of the negotiation between Paysandu and Ceará by Leandro Carvalho | Paysandu

The main theme of the Paysandu transfer market at the moment is the negotiation with the paraense striker Leandro Carvalho. Papão seeks the loan of the player, creates the bicolor base categories, together with Ceará, with whom Leandro has a contract until 2022. A bicolor insider told O Liberal’s team some details of the negotiation:
Salary of BRL 150 thousand
The obstacle to negotiation is the salary issue. In Ceará, Leandro Carvalho earns R$150,000 a month, which is inaccessible to Paysandu. To give you an idea, the main highlight of the club in recent years, forward Nicolas, received well below these values. Even so, Papão got into debt with the attacker for around R$ 200 thousand. The debt was paid by Goiás, in the loan agreement that took the bicolor xodó to Esmeraldino.
Bicolor proposal
Unable to pay the attacker’s entire salary, Paysandu’s proposal was to pay half the amount and Vozão the other 50%. However, Ceará did not accept and only wants to release it to a club that pays 100% or as close as possible to that amount.
Leandro Carvalho wants to play for Paysandu
One of the aspects that can tip the negotiation to Paysandu’s side is the player’s will. And, according to the source at the club, Leandro Carvalho wants to return to Paysandu. It is worth remembering that speculation around the player began after a comment by Leandro himself, who said he would return to Papão if the club closed a deal with a friend.
Last week, Paysandu announced the hiring of midfielder Ricardinho, a friend of Leandro Carvalho, who played alongside the striker in Ceará. Ricardinho, 36 years old, was in Botafogo this last season and was champion of Série B.