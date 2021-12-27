Hit with Flamengo, Paulo Sousa becomes the cover of a newspaper in Poland: ‘Desertor’

Newspaper “Przeglad Sportowy”, one of the most traditional in the sports segment in Poland, echoed the Portuguese coach’s agreement with the red-black

The news about coach Paulo Sousa’s match with Flamengo it didn’t go down well in Poland. Very close to being announced as the newest coach of the red-black, leaving only the termination with the polish selection , the 51-year-old Portuguese made the cover of a newspaper in the local press and was called “defector” by “Przeglad Sportowy”, one of the most traditional vehicles in the sports segment in the country.

“DESERT! Paulo Sousa wants to immediately leave the Polish team in favor of Brazilian Flamengo. Yesterday he asked the president of the PZPN [Federação Polonesa de Futebol], Cezary Kulesza, to terminate the contract,” wrote the newspaper on the cover of its new issue.

The publication in a stronger tone is directly related to the early departure of Paulo Sousa from the command of the Polish national team, with whom he still has a contract in force. According to the ESPN, the Portuguese will pay his fine for leaving office in Poland. The value is 300 thousand euros, around R$1.9 million.

Through social media, Cezary Kulesza detonated the coach and called his attitude irresponsible. Even striker Robert Lewandowski, Paulo Sousa’s main player in the Polish national team, was surprised by his departure, as revealed by her press agent, Monika Bondarowicz, in an interview with another Polish vehicle, the portal “Interia”.

As the ESPN, Sousa will sign for two years with Flamengo. In addition, it will allow the professional to come to work with a more robust technical committee. In all, the Portuguese will have six members on the technical committee.

Flamengo’s intention is to have Paulo Sousa already in the club’s re-presentation, scheduled for January 10th, at Ninho do Urubu. The coach will stay in Europe for a few days to streamline bureaucratic issues and finalize the move.