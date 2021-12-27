Horizon Forbidden West will have more realistic NPCs

It’s not just Aloy and giant machines that Horizon Forbidden West lives. The game’s universe is as important as the protagonist and the beasts that inhabit it. That’s why Guerrilla Games has invested in a new “crowd system“, to make NPCs more realistic. The idea of ​​the development team is to make civilians and camps more authentic.

Ben McCaw, game director, revealed to Game Informer magazine that new animations and better audio have been implemented, as well as cutscenes differentiated. All the motion and face capture work was redone to assist in the process, which makes the title have more striking characters.

“The big focus is on moving from the first game to the second, is that you spend more time with key characters. This was something we wanted to bring more consistently. Not only the main quest characters, but also some sidequests, which don’t disappear after you complete your quest”, he commented.

According to him, this is even part of the story of Horizon Forbidden West. Aloy knows he has to save the world, but he doesn’t want to do it alone, so the connections will be critical. Interesting, isn’t it?

Horizon Forbidden West gameplay details

The same Game Informer website had access to the Horizon Forbidden West demo and revealed the main findings about the gameplay. According to the portal, the new machines will be just one of the problems faced by Aloy. The system of “skill trees” was also a highlight. Check it all out here!