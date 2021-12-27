Horoscope: see what the stars have in store for all signs this Monday, the 27th

It’s time to plan! The Monday of the last week of the year arrives in an atmosphere of systematic construction of the future, with an aura of responsibility while also asking for a dose of patience. This is a great time to catch up on the last details and to-do for 2021, to enter 2022 on the right foot.

When a waning moon, the astral is of introspection. We get less light every day from the queen of night and the tides are also lower. Therefore, since Antiquity, we have come to see this period as synonymous with more cautious steps until the meeting between the Moon it’s the Sun, at New Moon, when there is the absence of the Moon in the night sky and the tides return to the highest levels.

And, this Monday, the 27th, with the Moon in harmony with the responsible and planner Saturn, in the sign of Aquarius, and also with the active and energetic Mars, in Sagittarius, we will be invited to make it happen, each one at their own pace. Because there’s no point going around doing everything anyway: you have to be strategic and thoughtful.

So whether you’re resting for these days or still full of work, slow down! There’s no need to run or run over everything as if the world were going to end. In fact, promoting serenity on these days is the best thing we can do for ourselves and for those around us.

The countdown to 2022 is already in full swing!

Watch: with less than 40% of the total illumination, the Moon appears in the night sky only after midnight, around 12:50 am on Tuesday, the 28th. It will appear on the eastern horizon next to spica, the alpha star of Virgo constellation. With a bluish shimmer, Spica signals the bunch of wheat present in the hands of the young gatherer represented in this historic set of stars.

Aries: the day promises excitement and a lot of productivity, Aryan. Just be careful not to abuse yourself. Avoid giving in to external pressures.

Bull: It’s time to have a bed, discipline and put things in their place, Taurus. Take care of your routine and try not to forget about good nutrition.

Twins: you are full of energy and quite creative, Gemini. Think of new solutions to old problems. Enjoy your day.

Cancer: how about putting the house in order, literally Cancerian? Arrange what needs to be arranged and leave everything as you wish.

Lion: your head may be full of thoughts, but you need to be able to concentrate, Leo. Make productive contacts and avoid talking too much.

Virgin: How about organizing the accounts on this day that opens the last week of the year, Virgo? Choose priorities and focus on what is top priority.

Lb: with a lot of energy, you’re in the throes of revision, Libra. Take care of yourself and your intimacy. Renew yourself!

Scorpion: topics related to spirituality and mental health are on the rise, Scorpio. Use this energy to your advantage by meditating and also paying attention to your dreams.

Sagittarius: with the willingness to see and contact people on the rise, you are open to the new, Sagittarius. Just be careful not to get lost or trust others too much.

Capricorn: planning is the key word of the day, Capricorn. By the way, if you want to get organized in your long-term plans, now is the time. Don’t think so much about other people’s opinions.

Aquarium: the moment asks you to hear the voice of experience and elders. Learn from others! Also take the opportunity to reflect on religions and personal beliefs.

Fish: you really have the energy to turn pages, Pisces. Just be careful that you end up being too radical in your decisions.

