Hotel employee in Pernambuco sings with Safadão and is hired by the artist’s company – É Hit

the hotel entertainer Anderson José da Silva, who worked in Porto de Galinhas, Pernambuco, saw his life change when he sang with wesley naughty last December 11th. The moment resulted in a contract with the artist’s company.

Andinho Playboyzinho, as Anderson is known, has always had the dream of being a singer and saw part of it come true after a video of the presentation with Safadão went viral on social networks.

The meeting was provided by other employees of the hotel where Anderson worked. Together, they made the colleague meet the idol and even sing a author music with him, the song ‘Meu Neném’.

In an Instagram post, he thanked the opportunity. A little bit of one of the most special days of my life. Here I am first to thank God, all of you who made me get here and Wesley Safadão who, with his generosity, is helping me to follow the true dream that has been burning in my heart since the day I was born”, he wrote.

Composer

In an interview with TV Globo de Pernambuco, Anderson said that he sold peanuts on the beach before joining the hotel’s staff and was always related to the composition.

“When I sold peanuts, I would stop to rest and these ideas would come to my head. I would walk around with a notebook, to write down the things I sold, and I would start to write”, he reported.

Now, Andinho already has more than 107 thousand followers on Instagram and should start promoting the work with Wesley Safadão’s company.