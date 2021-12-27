How Cuba experienced the collapse of the USSR and survived as the last bastion of communism in the West

Lioman Lima – @liomanlima

Credit, AFP Photo caption, Fidel Castro and Gorbachev in Cuba; Russian statesman visited the island in 1989 amid reforms in his country

It was late December 1991 when the inks of Granma, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Cuba, announced in a rueful tone that the Soviet Union (USSR), great ally for decades of the island commanded by Fidel Castro, had ceased to exist.

For more than 30 years, the USSR was Cuba’s material, financial and ideological support. At times, the island looked like a tropical version of Moscow.

Cuban bookstore shelves were crammed with Russian books; news from the Soviet newspapers Sputnik and Pravda filled the newsstands.

Men and women decked themselves in imported polyester winter clothes and wore a perfume called “Moscow Red.”

Young people learned Russian as a second language (English was prohibited) and children watched cartoons that almost no one understood: Cheburashka, Misha Bear, Lolek and Bolek.

Outstanding students won trips to Krakow or Leningrad as a prize.

The military, on the other hand, displayed T-55 tanks and AKM rifles in parades, while billboards they announced the “irrevocable and eternal friendship” between the peoples of Cuba and the USSR.

But, unlike the promise of eternity, the Soviet Union itself had its end, and with that, Cuba began to live a phase of uncertainty.

Echoes on the island, 30 years later

As early as 1989, in a dramatic speech, Castro predicted that they could wake up one day without the Soviet Union.

“If tomorrow or any day we wake up with the news that a civil dispute has been created in the USSR, or even wake up with the news that the USSR has disintegrated — which we hope will never happen, even under these circumstances — Cuba and the Cuban Revolution would continue fighting and they would continue to resist!” he said on July 26, 1989.

By then, like a domino effect, the old socialist republics had boarded the train of change, and by the end of 1991, Cuba was practically the last stronghold of the Cold War in the West.

It went on like this for another three decades, but the echoes of those days resonate to this day in the island’s everyday life.

Credit, AFP Photo caption, Soviet flag in Cuba; nations united by ideology or pragmatism?

“Today, it is more necessary than ever to discuss this historic process that ended the perestroika (reform that culminated in the collapse of the USSR), because there are similarities today between the Cuban structure itself and this process that took place in the USSR”, analyzes historian Ariel Dacal, author of Russia, from real socialism to real capitalism (“Russia, from real socialism to real capitalism”, in free translation).

“The Cuban working class is now facing emergencies similar to those experienced by the Soviet Union 30 years ago, but also a similar structural crisis: economic, political, paradigm, everything.”

an unlikely friendship

One of the 20th-century questions that historians are still debating is how to explain the “inalienable friendship” that has emerged between Castro’s Cuba and the USSR, 10,000 kilometers apart, with radically different cultures, languages ​​and traditions.

Although Cuba’s academic production is traditionally said to have had a historical connection with the USSR, the truth is that Castro, before coming to power, never showed sympathy for Soviet communism or declared himself a socialist — nor did his followers initially.

“The basis of the Cuban Revolution was not socialist. Castro himself could not say that he was a socialist in its early days,” points out British historian Mervyn Bain, professor at the University of Aberdeen and author of Moscow and Havana 1917 to the Present (“Moscow and Havana 1917 to the present”, free translation).

Dacal recalls that the way in which Castro arrived at Soviet-inspired socialism is complex and has to do with the circumstances the island was going through, as well as its relationship with the United States.

“It is a process that must be seen from two perspectives, that of Cuba’s interests and that of the Soviet Union. As the pressure from the United States to stifle the revolution in any way grows, Fidel sees the USSR as an ally, as an economic support. And the Soviet Union sees in Cuba a tremendous opportunity, because Cuba is more than 9,000 kilometers from Moscow, but only 150 kilometers from the main enemy of the Soviet Union,” he says.

Bain believes that a basically utilitarian relationship has been established between the two countries, in which the USSR has become Cuba’s survival base, and the island a strategic place for Moscow to show its influence in the backyard of the United States.

According to the British historian, there were also elements of the Soviet model that perhaps attracted Castro in his aspiration to create a new society in Cuba.

Sebastián Arcos, assistant director of the Cuban Research Institute at the University of Florida, believes the Soviet command model and cult of its leaders also caught Fidel’s attention as a new leader.

“Fidel Castro was a great strategist, he was like a chess player who is always three moves ahead. He saw that assuming this model would also guarantee his permanence in power, as did Stalin and the other Soviet leaders, who remained in power until death. For him, it was about that, to maintain power — something that a democratic society would not have allowed”, says Arcos.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Gorbachev and Castro had a ‘death conversation’, according to press at the time

However, the researchers interviewed agree that relations between Moscow and Havana were not always as friendly and festive as official communication from both sides demonstrated.

“An important crossroads was the missile crisis in 1961, when the Soviet Union and the United States decided, without consulting Cuba, to withdraw the missiles,” recalls Dacal.

In the 1970s, the two nations had signed important trade agreements and the USSR accounted for 85% of Cuba’s foreign trade. The Soviet Union was the main destination for Cuban sugar and also the island’s biggest supplier of oil and consumer goods. However, in the mid-1980s, this scenario began to change.

“Gorbachev took power in 1985. The economic relationship remained very strong, but the Soviet government said it would not send military personnel to Cuba to defend it in the event of an American attack,” recalls Bain.

“That’s when the process of perestroika and glasnost begins. That’s where the big break occurs, because Castro didn’t like the reforms that Gorbachev started to implement and began to criticize these policies.”

Gorbachev began a process of restructuring the Soviet Union that opened it up to a market economy (perestroika) and which aimed to increase its “political transparency” (glasnost), with the elimination of censorship mechanisms.

Arcos recalls that it was at this time that the Soviet publications that had filled the newsstands until then stopped appearing in Cuba.

“They (the publications) were quickly censored because they showed a reality, a criticism of the system — something that was seen as a reactionary position within Cuba”, says the researcher.

As the USSR went through its opening-up process, Castro implemented measures he called “rectification of errors and negative tendencies” — going down an even more dogmatic path in the implementation of socialism on the island.

In April 1989, Mikhail Gorbachev visited Cuba, an event that was seen as a reminder of changes in the USSR that would reflect on the island.

“There is an anecdote of the meeting between Castro and Gorbachev in the press at the time that describes it as a ‘death conversation.’ Gorbachev tells Castro: we have to reform. Castro replies: that’s what we’re doing here. they practically ignore each other,” recalls Bain.

Fall of Berlin Wall hidden in Granma

Gorbachev’s visit to Havana was followed by the rapid collapse of the USSR, one Soviet republic after another Soviet republic disbanded and became independent.

In just over two years, the great nation of the proletariat founded seven decades ago quickly collapsed.

It all started in Poland, then in Hungary, East Germany, Bulgaria and Romania…

Cubans who supported reforms in the USSR were pejoratively called “perestroikos” on the island, and when the USSR really collapsed, the official Cuban media began talking about “dismantling”, as well as publishing criticisms and accusations against Gorbachev, who was called the “traitor” and “CIA agent”.

in your book Cuba was different (“Cuba was different”, in free translation), historian Even Sandvik Underlid says that in that period the Cuban press limited itself to narrating what happened in brief notes, although it emphasized the chaos brought about by the process.

According to research carried out by Underlid, some events like the fall of the Berlin Wall were not reported by Granma.

“The message from the media was: look how bad they are, how they renounced their achievements. This cannot happen to us”, describes Arcos.

Although the information conveyed by the (only) official media in Cuba was incomplete, the news of what was happening in the USSR ends up reaching the island in other ways.

According to Arcos, on the Cuban streets, the reaction to the news was a mixture of “amazement and hope”.

“Amazing because no one ever thought this could happen, including me. And hope because we all thought Cuba would be the next domino piece. I was thinking about leaving Cuba for good in 1989 and decided no, we weren’t leaving because I saw the light at the end of the tunnel. Now I look back and say: 30 years have passed and the light has not arrived.”

the last bastion

Credit, AFP Photo caption, Monument in honor of Lenin in Cuba

Contrary to most forecasts, the model of society defended by Castro survived the Soviet collapse, despite the so-called Special Period, the unprecedented economic crisis and the famine into which Cuba was submerged after the disappearance of its main ally.

One of the questions that this period raises is why there has not been a collapse of socialism in Cuba as well.

Dacal points out that to assume that the Cuban regime would fall shortly after the USSR would be to consider the island to be a Soviet “satellite”, something that in his opinion has never been like that.

Arcos, for his part, believes that, unlike what happened in other countries when the Soviet collapse occurred, Fidel Castro was still alive and in full use of his powers.

“In other words, there is no leadership vacuum, there is no change in leadership as has occurred in other countries”, he says.

For the researcher, this power is precisely the reason why Castro not only imposed socialism on the island, but maintained it at all costs.

“To accept the reforms would be to accept leaving power, holding elections, leaving the throne. And that he would never have allowed. of its people”, analyzes Arcos.