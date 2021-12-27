how is the Liga do Brasil project doing

Proposal must be submitted by January 15th. Contribution is BRL 5.6 billion

In July 2021, 19 of the 20 Serie A clubs submitted to the CBF a document informing the structure for the creation of a League. Time passed, the project almost dissolved, but it seems to have resumed and, it seems, plans to start in 2023.

According to the newspaper The globe, the next step to be taken is the analysis of the proposal that will be carried out by the Codajas Sports Kapital, Represented by Flavio Zveiter, Ricardo Fort and Lawrence Magrath.

The trio committed to investing 1 billion dollars, about R$5.6 billion. The value would buy 25% of the League and be linked to it for 75 years. The contribution is from a North American company, the Advent International.

With the deadline given of 60 days, and which is about to expire, the idea is that the proposal is made until the next 15th of January.

Of the 20 clubs in Serie A, 16 have already signed the pre-agreement with the codajas. Only America-MG, Athletic-PR, sport and Youth did not agree with the initial draft.

A bank was hired to calculate the real value of the League. it is believed, second The globe, that the amount of the US company is not enough to buy 25%. Also, the 75-year bond is being reconsidered and is expected to be made shorter.

Another point to be discussed is the amount that will be transferred to each club, which will not be equal. Several factors are being analyzed, such as performance in the Brazilian championship of running points and knockouts, size of fans, ability to take the fans to the stadium and sales volume in the pay per view.

The proposal will also be extended to the participants of the Serie B. In addition, a part will also be earmarked for promoting women’s football.

Besides the codaja, there are also other interested companies. According to the vehicle, another American and two British are also interested in the League.