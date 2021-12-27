How Science Explains Children’s Choice of Friends







What does science say about friendship, this vital bond for us? Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

While the bonds that unite a couple or a family are quite evident and studied, friendly relationships seem to be more difficult to understand.

The motivations for their existence, as well as their format, vary considerably — and understanding this diversity can help those who yearn for a best friend.

Professor of psychology at the University of Sussex, UK, Rebecca Graber explains that despite these variations, at the root of friendship there is an essential component: trust.

“Among best friends, there tends to be intimacy, a feeling that the other person is right next to you, that they’re holding your butts with you,” says Graber. “It’s more about sensing support than actually being there.”

While friendship has long been understood to have a cultural origin, more and more research has pointed to great evolutionary advantages in forming such close bonds with others, explains Lydia Denworth, author of the book. Friendship: The Evolution, Biology and Extraordinary Power of Life’s Fundamental Bond (“Friendship: Evolution, Biology, and the Extraordinary Power of the Fundamental Bond of Life” in free translation).

“Traditionally, we think of friendship as something cultural, but it is deeper and more fundamental than that”, says the author.

Clues in the behavior of other animals

It’s by looking at other species, such as baboons and dolphins, that we see how critical intimate friendship is, says Denworth. These relationships are not necessarily exclusive, in the sense of choosing one friend above all others. Instead, they form a network over time with an indefinite number of individuals who support the same person.

Like humans, dolphins in particular form friendships through common interests.

Male dolphins that feed in deep water, a practice known as foraging, interact primarily with other foragers, according to a 2019 scientific study. These strong bonds can last for decades and are essential to each male’s mating success, notes Manuela Bizzozzero, researcher at the University of Zurich (Switzerland) and lead author of the study.





Dolphins Can Teach Us Some Things About Friendships Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Baboons also form strong relationships to help them overcome the hardships of early life, research shows.

A 2003 study led by primatologist Jeanne Altmann of Princeton University (USA) found that friendships between adult female baboons increased the survival rate of their offspring. Another study also showed that baboons with strong social ties experience less stress and that females seek new relationships when a close friend is killed by predators.

“The best return on an investment is having good friends: it helps you fight the lions,” says Denworth.

what children do

Finding and keeping friends is a skill that can take some time to develop.

By age four, children develop an understanding that other people may have different thoughts, interests, and feelings from them. This new skill, known as “theory of mind,” helps form friendships, says Eileen Kennedy-Moore, clinical psychologist and author of the book. Growing Friendships: A Kids’ Guide to Making and Keep Friends (“Cultivating Friendships: A Children’s Guide to Making and Keeping Friends”).

“They enhance the perception of someone else’s perspective, and that nurtures closer friendships.”

Children tend to have a pragmatic view of friendship, forming close bonds with those they are close to, such as on the playground or in the classroom.

“What children have as an advantage over adults is that they stay in the same room with 25 other people at this stage of life”, says the psychologist. “In adulthood, it takes a deliberate effort to find and cultivate friendships.”

According to one study, adults typically need 50 hours together to transition from “mere acquaintances” to “casual friends”; 90 hours to consider themselves friends; and 200+ hours to become close friends who share an emotional connection.

As children, close friendships help prepare for intimate adult relationships, including romantic ones.

“Having best friends is really like falling in love,” points out Kennedy-Moore. “Intimate childhood friendships help children practice the skills they need in intimate relationships throughout their lives. They learn about other people and themselves, to deal with feelings such as loneliness, jealousy and frustration.”

Parents can support their children in forming friendships, organizing fun get-togethers outside of school, for example.

“Kids often make friends having fun together, so you can think about your kid’s interests and look for activities that fit his personality and can be done with other kids,” advises Kennedy-Moore.





For children, making friends is like training for other relationships in adult life. Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

health benefits

Helping children develop strong friendships can be a lifelong gift, including the prospect of better physical and mental health. Close friendships are already known to have a positive impact on cardiovascular and neuroendocrine health, as well as on the immune system.

According to a review of 148 studies published in 2010, strong friendships provide greater health benefits than quitting smoking, losing weight, or exercising. Having a close group of friends and strong family ties reduces the risk of mortality by 50%,

Another survey of 20,000 Americans showed that being alone or isolated has the same impact on mortality as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

The Harvard Adult Development Study, which began in 1938 and has followed more than 700 men over their lifetimes, found that people’s satisfaction with their relationships at age 50 was a better predictor of future health than theirs. cholesterol levels.

These findings show the importance of treating friendship as a “lifetime effort,” says Denworth.

“It’s never too late to make new friends, but it’s a great idea to start early.”

Although some studies focus on the benefits of exchanging best friends, scientific evidence suggests that the quality and reciprocity of relationships matters more than the number of friends.

For children, these bonds can play a vital role in coping with adversity. Those who have a best friend tend to experience less loneliness and depression, and have greater self-esteem.

One study in particular found that having close and supportive friends can help low-income children better cope with difficult circumstances.

However, the title of “best friend” alone is no guarantee of a high-quality relationship. When such a close relationship involves excessively discussing issues, it can lead to increased symptoms of depression and anxiety, according to a 2007 study.

For kids who haven’t found that special friend yet, there are still many opportunities ahead. Friendships change all the time during childhood, says Graber.

However, when best friends break up or one of them moves, it can be very difficult for children who are not used to the breakup of a relationship.

“There is no ritual for children to mourn the loss of this relationship,” she says, adding that it is important for parents to talk it over with their children, offering support.

Cultural differences

Choosing a best friend is not the ideal model for all cultures — in some, large groups, made up of relatives and friends, are preferred.

In many small, rural communities around the world, children go to school with their cousins, see them as close friends and make no distinction between friends and relatives, says Evan Killick, senior professor of anthropology at the University of Sussex (England) .

Killick studied the relationships of the Ashaninka people in the Amazon rainforest. In this community, relationships with family members often trump friendships, says Killick.

“In western urban societies, the idea of ​​having a close friend is important because you don’t have a broader kinship network.”





Outdoor dancing in São Paulo; cultures also influence the formation and conception of friendships. Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Ashaninka children, on the other hand, only begin to make friends outside their family when they reach puberty and look for business relationships and marriage partners. Initially, they are transactional relationships, focused on pragmatic outcomes, but which can evolve into strong emotional ties over time, says Killick.

A recent study explored the different ways Russians and Canadians view friendship. The work found that Russians see friendship as a more intimate bond, rooted in trust and closeness, compared to Canadians.

“The Russian model has fewer friends, but very deep and intense relationships,” says Marina Doucerain, lead author of the study and associate professor at the University of Quebec (Canada).

The Canadian model places greater emphasis on the independence of those involved and moderating expectations.

“There’s no idea that you’re going to be on your friend’s side through adversity, no matter what,” says Doucerain.

When comparing Russian and English, there are marked differences when it comes to friendship.

Russians only use the term “friend” (droog) for the people they are close to, while those most involved in leisure activities are like “colleagues” (druzhishe and koresh), explains Doucerain.

In English, the word “friend” can describe “a wide range of relationships”.

There may be a historical explanation for these different attitudes towards friendship, says the researcher.

“In the Soviet Union, it was extremely risky to have close relationships, even between families,” he says. “The solution was to have some people you could trust completely. This notion of trust is very important to Russian friendships.”

Whether you’re a playmate, an Ashaninka-style close cousin, a Russian droog, or a deepwater hunting partner, having a friend and ally in life can clearly make a big difference. For some, this bond begins in childhood. For others it may take longer. But, as Denworth argues, it’s worth persisting: it’s never too late to find a best friend.

