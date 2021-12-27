Hyundai Crete offsets controversial look with technology and smart engine – 12/26/2021

A few months after its launch, you can say that the new Hyundai Creta has already managed to prove, even to the most skeptical, that it has enough attractions to overcome the discomfort caused by the controversial look of the new line, do you agree? To help with this task, it’s worth taking a look at your internal strengths.

When entering the Platinum 1.0 TGDi flex version, even though it’s not the top of the line, you already notice the concern with the quality of the finish and a clear feeling of superior level, with well-assembled parts, balanced design and good taste.

It is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, brings the Bluenav multimedia center, with a 10.25-inch screen integrated into the central panel, a set of 100% digital 7-inch and configurable instruments, steering wheel with a flat base and coated with quality material that imitates leather, a finish also found on the dashboard and doors.

The center console is new, has become taller, more elegant, and brings together buttons for seat heating, electronic parking brake and a stylish rotary knob for driving modes.

Creta features the 360º camera system, which projects external images on the multimedia screen when reverse gear is engaged or when we activate the system via a button on the console.

Now, when it comes to maneuvering support, it offers a very interesting feature that also works as a blind spot alert. By pressing the arrow – to the right or left – you can check the images of the cameras positioned in the rearview mirrors, and the coolest thing: in this case, the images appear in the center of the instrument panel, in place of the speedometer.

In fact, on this more technological beach, it has very practical and even fun features. For example: using the voice command – activated by a button on the steering wheel – it is possible to turn the air conditioning on or off and open or close the windows of the doors. And you can’t forget that Crete has the Bluelink system, a platform that allows you to remotely access various features of the car.

Among them, there is an interesting one, which allows you to check images from 360º cameras through the application on the smartphone, like a traditional home security camera system, for example. You can check everything around the car before getting near it.

Moving forward and tying well with this superior car atmosphere, the Crete has good internal space, delivers a lot of comfort for the driver and front passenger, and also for those sitting in the back. Despite continuing with the same platform, in this last renovation Crete grew a little, including in the wheelbase, which rose to 2.61 meters. This brought more leg room in the backseat. The trunk space was reduced, but it remains efficient for the car’s proposal, with 422 liters.

Another very positive point, new in Crete 2022, was the entry of the 1.0 TGDi flex engine in place of the old 1.6. It is a modern, smaller, turbocharged engine, equipped with a direct fuel injection system, which delivers 120 horsepower and 17.5 kgfm of torque.

The result is a much smarter car, with a lot of torque released from low revs, as is characteristic of this type of engine. It works with the 06-speed automatic transmission and has three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. With this set, Crete has efficient consumption, with averages of 11.6 km/l in the city and 12 km/l on the road (with gasoline in the tank).

Like all three-cylinder engines, the Crete has that traditional rumble, harsher, but which is well softened inside the SUV, even when you accelerate hard and rev up the engine, thanks to good internal insulation. The suspension adjustment reinforces the commitment to comfort and low noise, but keeps the car firm and good to drive, without bothering with excessive balance in extreme situations.

Difficult to understand visual proposal

So, after a good run at all that the new Crete brings, will the look still dampen your excitement for it? Difficult situation, mainly because the front and rear designs are really hard to understand. In the Platinum version, the grille – which is not small – draws attention with chrome accents.

However, it is the design of the lighthouse that makes it difficult to understand the proposal developed for it, as it brings to the DRL – LED daytime light – around the set, but with a cutout in the middle of the line. Then, the headlight assembly has a split in the middle, with a plastic strip, like a piece of the bumper.

The situation worsens one at the rear, as the LED lights are also very cut out, practically separated into three blocks. It seems that a last-minute cut was made to fit the volumes individually, a design that generated an excess of uneven angles.

Well, but for Hyundai, what matters is that, during the development clinics for the new Crete, participating customers praised the proposal. And, in the end, that’s the most important thing.

And to be fair, this issue of design can be almost forgotten when you drive the car, observe the good dynamics and the good package of comfort and safety equipment. Without forgetting that the new Crete, in its top-of-the-line version, still offers the modern semi-autonomous driving features that are all about a superior model, as it presents itself.

The result of this bet by Hyundai can be seen in the number of sales last November, when Crete was the leader in its segment, a condition that kept it as the third best-selling compact SUV in the country.

Hyundai Creta Platinum 1.0 TGDi Price: BRL 149,490