‘I separated from Lexa’s mother, not Lexa’, says the singer’s former stepfather, who was not mentioned in the documentary about her.

The moment has been one of resumption for the samba dancer Cacau Jr.. Working with producer Prateado, an ace of the pagode, the singer and ex-vocalist of the Soweto group restarts after the pandemic hit and bets everything on romantic swing to delight fans. At the same time, he is still crossed with the fact that he was “forgotten” in the documentary about the singer Lexa, his ex-stepdaughter. Having been part of her life for 18 years, he tells in this Papo Reto that he was very upset. However, life that follows. The show must go on!

His new work music is produced by Prateado, the ace of pagode hits in the 90s/2000s. Do you think the guys will miss those times listening to the music?

He is an ace from the 2000s, yes, but this release has a production with very updated arrangements, with a danceable and romantic swing.

“No more” speaks of a man feeling homesick, recalling moments he spent with someone special. You said you identify a lot with the lyrics. Tell us a little more about this.

Yes, I identify a lot because I’ve lived many relationships in my life and some passions. Who has never suffered for someone? Who has never been snubbed and mistreated by someone??? This song recalls several moments in my history, which, in some way, made me mature.

In 2009, you took over the lead vocals for Soweto. Was it very difficult to replace Belo (even though he left long before)? Did you feel a charge from the guys?

Belo left a whole legacy, which greatly increases the responsibility. Taking this place has always been and will always be something that requires a lot of personal and public demand. But I think I managed, technically, for the time I was there, to deliver the best of me for both the team and the Soweto fans.

You composed “Eu sou favela”, which MC Guimê recorded. How was this encounter between the pagodeiro and the funkeiro?

It was super smooth. It was a sensational partnership!!! This song was my work, by Capô and Rogerinho from RDN, which was originally a samba, in which I wanted to do something different. Then came the idea of ​​“sampa rap”, and nobody better than MC Guimê, super talented, a guy for whom I have a lot of affection and admiration, to embark on this and launch this project.

Speaking of MC Guimê, do you still keep in touch with him?

Unfortunately not! Nothing happened between us. I really like him! We always respected each other and had a family relationship when I was married to Lexa’s mom. But life sometimes takes different paths.

And how was your situation with Lexa? You were upset not to be mentioned in the documentary about her. Is everything settled between you? Still keeping in touch?

People are always questioning me and asking me about it… I was married to Lexa’s mom for 18 years, she’s 25, I’ve been a part of most of her life. And her mother met me on the stage singing, as this has been my profession since I was 15 years old. I broke up with her mom, not Lexa, so I don’t have a problem with her. Regarding the documentary, yes, I was sad, because I was part of history. All family members appeared as career and life aggregators. The first time Lexa went on stage was on my tour in Northern Brazil with Magatosas, a band created by me and her mother, as well as her first performance as a child at school. The mother made the wooden board, I prepared the whole musical, played the tambourine and took the cavaquinista for her to sing the song “Aquarela do Brasil”. I was part of the entire process of personal and professional growth and maturation, but regarding this decision, I believe that the documentary must have been more focused on the technical part of the team or whatever… Because today I no longer keep in touch with it.

Did you experience any trouble in the pandemic due to the lack of shows?

Yes, I passed, like any artist, all the musicians and singers in the country and perhaps the world. It was very difficult and it’s still being difficult because I’m suffering reflexes to this day.

What are the plans for next year, with the reopening advancing further and further?

I can’t wait for things to normalize, because we are living in a false normal, where there are still impacts left by the pandemic. I intend to record my audiovisual, a project in which I have 25 bases, re-recordings ready. A beautiful job that I’m planning with great affection for you.