“I will not terminate Grêmio’s contract with Douglas Costa”, says Dénis Abrahão

Grêmio also has Douglas Costa in the group for the 2022 season. This was the manifestation of the vice president of tricolor football, Denis Abrahão, in an interview with Rádio Guaíba this Sunday. “I will not terminate the contract with Douglas Costa,” he stressed.

After the disputed end of the season and controversy with the crowd, the attacking midfielder was already speculated by the national press as of interest to several clubs, including Atlético-MG and Flamengo. As Abrahão, however, will still talk about the athlete’s sequence. “The Grêmio wants to know what he wants”, he pondered.

Meetings at the beginning of the year should resolve the issue and should include a meeting with the athlete, not just their representatives. “It will be eye to eye”, defined the vice president.

“He’s going to put his will, we’re going to put our will and we’re going to reach an agreement”, projected Abrahão. “Let’s build an improvement situation for everyone.”





Grêmio reformulates its squad for 2022 and has already released several athletes who participated in the campaign that took the club to the third relegation in its history. Rafinha, Cortez, Diego Souza, Alisson and Borja have already left, and others should follow the same path. On the other hand, Tricolor has already announced the signings of full-back Nicolas and Orejuela and defender Bruno Alves. A center forward and a midfielder are also in the crosshairs.