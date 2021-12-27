“I would come to fight for ownership” Insigne ‘helps’ and Palmeiras is confident to close with a reinforcement that excites Leila Pereira backstage

Palmeiras comes watching the options of market since winning the trio of the Copa Libertadores da América. Coach Abel Ferreira has already indicated some names for reinforcements and hopes that the squad will be even more qualified for the dispute of the Mundial Interclubes, a tournament that is one of the great goals of Verdão.

Last Sunday night (26), the journalist Callum Williams informed that Alviverde prepares a loan proposal with a purchase option to have the attacking midfielder soteldo, formerly of Santos and currently at Toronto FC. The Venezuelan did not adapt to the Canadian team and wants to return to Brazilian football in 2022.

“Evening! Now being informed that the busy period will continue for #Palmeiras, which is expected to make a ‘loan to buy’ offer to #TFC midfielder Yeferson Soteldo. No other details at this time.”, reported the reporter on his official Twitter account.

The attacker is seen as a very quality reinforcement. At Alvinegro Praiano, the player played a lot of ball and, as he already knew the local football, it would be a worthwhile investment. On the sly, Anderson Barros tries to achieve success in negotiations. São Paulo, rivals of Palmeiras, are also interested in the athlete. Toronto FC are close to closing with Italian Insigne, from Napoli, and should facilitate the 24-year-old’s departure.

Soteldo representatives have no club preference. Santos, who would be the player’s priority, cannot afford to hire him and, therefore, didn’t even start conversations. Thus, Palmeiras tries to find a way to close the deal as soon as possible.