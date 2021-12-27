Ibovespa moves forward, following international markets and ignoring fears with Ômicron

Coronavirus (Getty Images)

The Ibovespa advances 0.71%, at 105,630 points, at around 1 pm on this Monday (27th) trading session, which is marked by the low volume of negotiations, due to the festive period. The Brazilian stock exchange follows international markets, which operate mostly on the rise and so far ignore the greatest aversion to risk – the VIX, known as the “fear index”, rose 3.12%.

Ômicron continues to leave investors divided: while there are comments that the variant appears to be more transmissible and that cases will continue to grow, there are signs that it is less aggressive, causing fewer hospitalizations and deaths, on the other.

“Still at the front of the pandemic, the exponential growth in the number of cases in the US and the European Union sustains an environment of greater caution”, comments Guide Investimentos in a report.

US stocks are booming despite news that more than 2,800 flights were canceled over the Christmas break due to covid-19. American Airlines, therefore, drops more than 1.75%. The performance of airlines does not hinder that of the indices: the S&P 500, once again, reached a new historical high, rising 0.75% at 12:30 pm, to 4,761 points. Dow Jones and Nasdaq have rises of, respectively, 0.39% and 0.96%.

In Europe, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson assesses the latest data on covid-19 before deciding whether or not to impose new restrictions. The country beat, on Christmas Eve, a new record of daily cases of the disease confirmed in one day. The British stock exchange, however, does not open today due to the Christmas holiday.

In spite of the covid-19, the main indexes of the Old Continent that are open operate in high. At 12:50 pm, the DAX, from Germany, increases 0.50%, the CAC, from France, 0.69% and the STOXX 600, from the entire continent, 0.59%.

“The expectations for the next year are beginning to turn, with the challenges still present from the pandemic”, says Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity, in a report.

In addition to the foreign market, there is still little news coming from Brasília, which is currently in recess, on the Ibovespa. After the houses approved the 2022 budget, the comments are that there is optimism regarding the progress of some agendas. “Despite being an election year, Rodrigo Pacheco, president of the Senate, is excited with the approval of the reform in the first half of next year, contrary to the understanding of government allies,” said XP in a report.

Focus also weighs heavily on the Ibovespa and boosts retailers

Earlier, the publication of the Focus report was also commented on, highlighting the fact that the Central Bank has reduced, once again, the projections for the Brazilian gross domestic product and for inflation in 2021.

If, on the one hand, the outlook for the economy has deteriorated, investors believe that the lower rise in prices could make room for a slack in interest rates, which tends to boost risky assets. The DI for February 2023 drops 4 basis points, the one for February 2025 drops 42 basis points. The DI for February 2029 retreats 19 basis points.

The drop in interest rates helps the performance of retailers, highly dependent on access to credit, which are the highlights of the trading session. Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) rose 6.70%, traded at R$ 6.70, the biggest rise on the Ibovespa.

In the United States, boosting the performance of this same sector is the fact that a report released by Mastercard yesterday shows that retail sales in the country increased by 8.5% year-on-year during the end shopping season, between November 1st and November 24th. December, driven by growing e-commerce sales.

The commercial dollar retreats 0.20%, to R$5.651 on purchase and R$5.652 on sale. The future dollar drops 0.27%, to R$ 5.657. The Brazilian currency operates detached from international pairs. The DXY, an index that compares the performance of the American currency against other pairs, is up 0.16%.

