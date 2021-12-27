Ibovespa opens on a high, following stock exchanges abroad

(Shutterstock)

The Ibovespa opened up on the morning of this Monday (27th), on a day of low trading volume due to the holiday season, and with stable international markets, without major fluctuations. At 10:10 am, the index advances 0.37%, to 105,276 points.

“For those who have not started the festivities, these are the last days, last week, last month, with the closing of the last quarter and half of the year, all shortened by the New Year holiday, reduced volume and an even smaller macroeconomic agenda”, comments Jason scallop in the morning call of the Infinity manager.

Investors here reflect on the release of the Focus report by the Central Bank, which once again brought a decrease in the projection for inflation measured by the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) and for the gross domestic product in 2021.

Now, specialists consulted by the Brazilian monetary authority consider, on average, that the IPCA should end the year with a 10.02% increase – compared to expectations of a 10.04% increase in the last week. The GDP should advance 4.51%, a number lower than the 4.58% brought in the last Focus Bulletin.

If, on the one hand, the outlook for the economy has deteriorated, investors believe that the lower rise in prices could make room for a slack in interest rates. DI contracts operate mixed, with those maturing in January 2023 and 2024 rising, respectively, by 17 and 2 basis points. Contracts for 2025 and 2026 both fall back 5 basis points.

In addition, in Brazil there is also monitoring of new news about the Tax Reform. Although Congress has already entered its year-end recess, there is apparently some optimism on the matter. “Despite being an election year, Rodrigo Pacheco, president of the Senate, is excited with the approval of the reform in the first half of next year, contrary to the understanding of government allies,” said XP in a report.

In the US, futures trade in an uptrend with no profit taking even after some of the major indices closed last week at historic highs – the S&P 500, for example, hit its top for the 68th time this year. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures advanced, respectively, 0.16%, 0.30% and 0.44%.

The performance of the American stock market is not better because it is held back by the poor performance of airlines, which suffered from the news that more than 2,800 flights were canceled during the Christmas holiday on account of Ômicron. American Airlines, for example, drops more than 2%.

Cancellations also ended up impacting the performance of oil, which retreats with the prospect of lower demand from the airline industry. WTI barrel is down 1.36%, trading at US$72.78. Brent drops 0.05% to $76.10.

As for Ômicron, investors remain divided: while there are comments that the variant appears to be more transmissible and that cases will continue to grow, there are signs that it is also less aggressive, causing fewer hospitalizations and deaths on the other. .

Even so, there is a flow of capital into the dollar, as investors look for greater safety. The DXY, an index that measures the performance of the American currency against pairs, advances 0.22% around 9:50 am. In Brazil, the commercial dollar is up 0.28%, traded at R$5.678 on purchase and R$5.679 on sale. The future dollar rises 0.19%, to R$ 5.681.

In Europe, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, evaluates the latest data before deciding whether or not to impose new restrictions. The country beat, on Christmas Eve, a new record of daily cases of infection of the disease. The country’s stock market, however, does not open today due to the Christmas holiday.

In spite of the covid-19, the main indexes of the Old Continent operate in high. At 10 am, the DAX, from Germany, increases 0.29%, the CAC, from France, 0.29% and the STOXX 600, from the entire continent, 0.44%.

In Asia, stock exchanges closed with no exact direction. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.37% after the country reported that retail sales in November were higher than consensus. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.43%. The Shanghai index, in China, was practically stable, with a drop of 0.06%. Hong Kong’s HSI rose 0.13%.

Although the Chinese stock market remained practically stable, iron ore closed down 2.69% at the port of Qingdao, at US$ 123.18 a ton, and retreating 3.30% at Dalian, at US$ 105.85 . The commodity reflects the weak numbers of Chinese PMIs released last Thursday and ignores, until then, the news that the country’s politicians intend to encourage the national industry.

