ILHÉUS LIVES A FLU EPIDEMIC STILL UNIDENTIFIED; SEE THE CARE YOU SHOULD TAKE

The municipality of Ilhéus faces a outbreak of flu not yet identified by health authorities. According to specialists, the circulation of another virus was already expected with the imminent drop in covid-19 cases, now that a good part of the population is vaccinated. This explains the eccentricity of a summer epidemic.

What is observed is that the population is focused on getting vaccinated against covid-19, so there is low vaccination coverage against influenza, which led the disease to gain space.

It is not difficult for you to go to a neighborhood in Ilhéus and not hear reports of people with a virus/flu, with symptoms such as pain in the body, fever, runny nose and cough. But beware, as these are the same symptoms as Covid-19.

Although the symptoms are almost identical, some experts have already spoken out about the small differences between the diseases.

To understand the similarities and differences between each of them, the Canaltech spoke with Ana Elisa Almeida, professor of infectology at Jaleko, a platform for medical students. These three diseases (rhinitis, flu and COVID-19) are similar because they affect the respiratory tract, causing similar symptoms, such as a runny nose and nasal obstruction. In some cases, such as flu and COVID-19 (but not rhinitis), fever is common.

Rhinitis is inflammation of the lining of the nose, characterized by some of the nasal symptoms: nasal obstruction, runny nose, sneezing, itchy nose and hyposmia (partial loss of smell). Generally, according to the specialist, symptoms occur for two or more consecutive days, for more than an hour on most days.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health describes the flu as an acute infection of the respiratory system, caused by the influenza virus, with great transmission potential. “The flu virus (influenza) spreads easily and is responsible for high rates of hospitalization. There are four types of influenza/flu viruses: A, B, C and D”, explains the folder.

According to Almeida, patients with rhinitis, flu and COVID-19 may have mild symptoms, but in cases of flu and COVID-19, symptoms can become severe. Regarding transmission, the flu virus can spread faster than COVID-19. In addition, the change in smell can occur in rhinitis and COVID-19, but it is more prominent in coronavirus infection.

In the case of flu, symptoms appear faster. In relation to rhinitis, genetics and environmental factors have a great influence. “In the event of onset of symptoms, medical evaluation is essential for diagnosis and proper handling”, recalls the teacher.

According to the doctor, in influenza, the patient has involvement of the upper airways (structures from the nose to the larynx) associated with at least one sign of systemic involvement. Common symptoms are: runny nose, non-productive cough, hoarseness, sore throat, sudden fever, myalgia, chills, malaise, listlessness, fatigue, and headache.

“The flu syndrome is usually a self-limited condition and most affected people recover within three to five days, although the cough and malaise can persist for up to two weeks. In some cases, the patient may develop shortness of breath or signs of severity, drop in oxygen saturation, increased respiratory rate, clinical worsening or hypotension, characterizing severe acute respiratory syndrome”, explains the infectologist.

Among symptomatic patients with COVID-19, diffuse muscle pain and headache are the most commonly reported symptoms. “Other symptoms including diarrhea, sore throat and changes in smell or taste are also reported. Pneumonia is the most frequent severe manifestation of infection, mainly characterized by fever, cough, shortness of breath, usually a week after the onset of symptoms, and changes in chest X-rays,” he adds.

See the main differences:

The other signs and symptoms of flu (influenza) are usually of sudden onset, such as:

Chills;

malaise;

Headache;

Myalgia;

Joint pain;

Prostration;

Excessive nasal secretion;

The following signs and symptoms may also be present in flu (influenza):

Diarrhea;

Vomiting;

Fatigue;

Hoarseness;

Reddened and watery eyes;

The new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, responsible for COVID-19, can cause many different symptoms that, depending on the person, can range from a simple flu to severe pneumonia.

Usually the first symptoms of COVID-19 appear 2 to 14 days after possible exposure to the virus, and include:

Dry and persistent cough;

Fever above 38º C;

Excessive tiredness;

Generalized muscle pain;

Headache;

Sore throat;

Runny nose or stuffy nose;

Changes in intestinal transit, especially diarrhea;

Loss of taste and smell.

In addition to vaccination, the adoption of other general preventive measures for the entire population is recommended. These measures, proven effective in reducing the risk of acquiring or transmitting respiratory diseases, especially those with high infectivity, such as the flu virus:

Wash your hands with soap and water or use alcohol gel, especially before consuming any food;

Use disposable tissue for nasal hygiene;

Cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing;

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth mucous membranes;

Do not share personal items such as cutlery, plates, glasses or bottles;

Keep environments well ventilated;

Avoid close contact with people who have signs or symptoms of flu;

Avoid leaving the house during a period of disease transmission;

Avoid agglomerations and closed environments (try to keep the rooms ventilated);

Adopt healthy habits, such as a balanced diet and fluid intake;

