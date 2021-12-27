“Illliterates” and “failures”: Scholarship holders exchange offenses on social media

The Portuguese proverb says that “when the ship sinks, the rats are the first to abandon it”. The criticisms made by former astrologer Olavo de Carvalho to Jair Bolsonaro sparked a war between the Pocketnarism factions. By claiming that he was used by the president as a “poster boy”, an expression that means “propaganda boy”, the former guru tries to disentangle his image of a government that is sinking in its own incompetence. “My influence on Bolsonaro is zero. He used me to promote himself, to get elected. After that, he not only forgot everything he said, but even my friends who were in the government he took it,” complained the 74-year-old ideologue, who lives off his increasingly empty online courses in the US.

Like any crisis involving the federal government, the arena used by the attacks was the virtual environment. It’s the parallel world left to these creatures and the only place they still have any relevance, given the number of followers – inflated by tens of thousands of robots, obviously. This time, blogger Allan dos Santos entered the ring of social networks, the target of an arrest order made by the Federal Police on September 16, since he “continues to commit crimes” even after leaving Brazil. Allan is in the US and is suspected of having used his social media channels to launder money.

On the other side of the ring is Sérgio Camargo, president of the Palmares Foundation, responsible for destroying the credibility of an institution that originally had the objective of promoting black culture. Em 23 de dezembro, em resposta à mensagem de Olavo com críticas a Bolsonaro, Sérgio Camargo fez um post no Twitter defendendo o presidente, alegando que ele jamais precisará de um “professor”, entre aspas, ironizando o tom usado por Olavo, que se he considers himself someone with something to teach: “Jair Bolsonaro would be a genuine conservative even if absolutely no intellectual has ever written a single paragraph on conservatism,” Camargo wrote.

Olavo reacted: “this is the MOST CRETINA thing a pocketnarista has ever written.” It was then defended by Allan dos Santos, on the Telegram: “Brazil gave birth to a horde of illiterate people who, if they weren’t in politics, wouldn’t be able to teach a single miserable thing. They live on the salary they receive from the state and once they leave it, they won’t be able to organize a student union. This Sérgio Camargo is one of them.”

Camargo, once again, replied: “Brazilians are, for the most part, conservative, and have never read Olavo de Carvalho. He didn’t even watch Free Tuesday. Anyone who speaks of ‘carguinho’ suffers from envy and frustrated interest. He is a failed opportunist.” Allan dos Santos replied with his usual elegance: “you have a long road to talk about me and Olavo, you shitty kid.” Attacks from both sides followed, always virulent and maintaining the low level that is already characteristic of the figures involved.

The only interesting thing about this fight is that it demonstrates the despair of the Pocketnarista hordes with the possible end of the mamata that will start as soon as the president is chased away at the polls. Another curiosity is to note that, for the first time in their lives, Olavo de Carvalho, Allan dos Santos and Sérgio Camargo are right: they are illiterate, failed opportunists and have only one thing to teach: the quickest way to abandon a ship.