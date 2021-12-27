In Miami, Hulk rents ‘Batman’s car’, for R$ 8 million: ‘Go for a walk’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Instagram Play Hulk enjoys vacation in Miami

After spending Christmas in his new luxury penthouse in Miami, Atlético forward Hulk decided to drive through the city’s streets. And the chosen vehicle was a Lamborghini Aventador. The rental of the ‘ship’, also known as the car of the “Batman’s car”, costs 1,899 dollars (R$ 10,767), in addition to taxes and a security deposit of around R$ 28 thousand, used in case you need to activate the safe.

In Brazil, Lamborghini Aventador is sold on websites specializing in luxury vehicles for up to R$8.2 million.

In Portuguese, the attendant identified as Bruno celebrated the presence of the distinguished customer. “An immense satisfaction, man, serving you. Cool! It gave many joys to our families in the selection. And now for everyone who supports Rooster. Champion! Damn! Cool! What an honor to serve you. With this ‘ship’, with a car for the family,” he said in a video posted on social networks.

The top scorer of the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil rewarded the rental service for followers. watch:

