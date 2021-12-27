In search of an unprecedented title in the São Paulo Cup, Botafogo is waiting for the professional’s planning to define entries

After a positive year on base, the Botafogo will start 2022 competing for the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. Behind the unprecedented title, the club will still define the list of players enrolled in the competition. The relationship depends on the decision of the professionals of which athletes will be part of the pre-season.

– There are players who have stood out in the last year, some have prepared a lot in the professional. We are at the end of the year, with a lot of work and awareness among the boys. The club will make a better decision of the athletes who will serve us (base) and those who will go to the professional pre-season to mature and even participate in the State Championship. We are talking a lot. The decision will be made by the professional department. The best decision will be taken both for the São Paulo Cup and for the preparation of the professional, which is the most important – explained the base manager, Tiano Gomes, to Radio Tupi.

– We are talking, but always thinking about the greater good of Botafogo and the athletes. Some need more shooting, others are more ready – he added.

Tiano believes that Botafogo can do well in the competition.

– It is a moment this year that the São Paulo Football Federation allowed athletes up to 21 years old to participate, the reformulation was a little smaller for this year. We had very good preparation and the happiness of players serving a professional team. Very gratifying for us, it gives us confidence in the preparation for the Copa São Paulo – he said.

– Botafogo’s goal is always to have titles, to form athletes with a winning mentality, playing in the most important games of all competitions, that’s what Botafogo’s under-20 team showed in 2021. It reached all competitions, end of Brazil’s Cup, semifinal of From Rio, among the top eight of the Brazilian and champion of OPG. The goal is the title, but we know it’s not easy, other teams organize a lot to see athletes appear on the national scene. We need to be prepared for this – finished.

Botafogo is in Group 14 of the Copa São Paulo and will debut on January 3, against the Aparecida. On the 6th, he faces the Petroline and on the 9th, the Taubate.