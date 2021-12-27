Infectologist alerts to the flu outbreak and overcrowding of UPAs in the capital: “We are in an epidemic within the Pandemic”

The general director of the Hospital Complex for Infectious and Contagious Diseases Clementino Fraga, the infectologist Fernando Chagas alerted the population this Saturday (25), through social networks, to an outbreak of flu in the metropolitan region of João Pessoa. According to the doctor, the capital’s Emergency Care Units are full of patients infected with the influenza virus.

Last Tuesday (21st), the Health Department of Paraíba had already confirmed the community circulation of the Influenza A virus, with subtyping for H3.

The new strain of influenza, named H3N2 Darwin, which causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), has spread across the country in the last month and caused deaths in some states, such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bahia.

H3N2 infection generates classic respiratory symptoms, causing discomfort and is considered more dangerous for the elderly, children and people with comorbidities. The main reactions are: runny nose, cough, pain in the body, headache and also sore throat, in addition to feeling sick and fever.

See the doctor’s alert:

Last Friday (24), the Municipal Health Department recommended the population to look for family health units when feeling the first traditional symptoms of the flu.

“The doctor is the professional capable of diagnosing the disease, medicating and referring it to the municipal network for adequate treatment”, declared the director of Basic Health Care of João Pessoa, Rayana Coelho.

According to the SMS, the City of João Pessoa, through the Secretariat, ensures the diagnosis of the flu syndrome in 96 family health units, with 203 teams acting to meet the demand. It is open from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 4 pm, with a break from 11 am to noon for lunch.

“On weekends and holidays, anyone with flu-like symptoms can look for the four UPAs of the municipal network, distributed in the neighborhoods of Valentina, Banks, Manaíra (Oceania) and Cruz das Armas,” added the director.