Ingrid Guimarães says goodbye to Globo as an 80-year-old old woman; see photo· TV news

Ingrid Guimarães will say goodbye to Globo with the return of one of the most memorable characters in her career. The actress, who left the network after 28 years and signed a contract with Prime Video, will reprise the role of Elvira Matamouros, featured in Novo Mundo (2017), in Nos Tempos do Imperador.

On her official Instagram profile, Ingrid revealed the new look of Elvira, now an 80-year-old elderly woman — In the Times of the Emperor takes place four decades after the events of her predecessor.

The actress thanked the opportunity to return once again to Globo and described as a perfect farewell to the network the possibility of acting again as the character.

“She’s back! A great actress, a great mother and a great character, she came to visit Nos Tempos do Imperador. But now she’s an 80-year-old woman. I thought it would be a beautiful and meaningful farewell to Globo. Thank you Ale Marson and Thereza Falcão for allowing me to revisit my best character,” wrote the actress, citing the duo of authors of the two novels.

Prime Video’s new hire also thanked the makeup team for working on Elvira’s new characterization and alerted fans to the moment when the character will appear in the 6pm newsletter. “See you soon,” finished Ingrid.

remember the character

In Novo Mundo, Ingrid Guimarães’ character was a Portuguese actress who became Quinzinho’s foster mother (Augusto Madeira’s character in Nos Tempos do Imperador). Completely in love with her professional colleague Joaquim (Chay Suede), he managed to force him to marry her. However, the boy was in love with Anna (Isabelle Drummond), with whom he broke up and had a daughter, Vitória (Maria Clara Gueiros in the current plot)

Check out the first glimpse of Elvira in Nos Tempos do Imperador: