Ingrid Guimarães says goodbye to Globo as an 80 year old woman. See photo

Ingrid Guimarães will say goodbye to Globo with the return of one of her most striking characters. The actress, who left the network to sign with Amazon Prime Video, will reprise the role of Elvira Matamouros, a highlight of Novo Mundo, in the soap opera Nos Tempos do Imperador.

On her Instagram, Ingrid showed the look of Elvira, now an 80-year-old woman, as the soap opera Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place four decades after the events of New World. In the caption of the image, Ingrid thanked the opportunity to return to the network and stated that this will be a perfect farewell to Globo.

“She came back! A great actress, a great mother and a great character, she came to visit Nos Tempos do Imperador. Only now she’s an 80-year-old lady. I thought it would be a beautiful and meaningful farewell to Globo. Thank you Ale Marson and Thereza Falcão for allowing me to revisit my best character,” wrote the actress.

The actress also thanked the work of the makeup team for characterizing Elvira. She warned fans that the character will appear in the 6pm serial.

