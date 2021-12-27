initial investment from BRL 10 thousand

New Year New Life. If you plan to have your own business in 2022, investing in franchises may be an option. THE UOL selected 12 franchises with investments between R$ 10 thousand and R$ 150 thousand.

Caio Ito, a consultant at Sebrae-SP, says that the entrepreneur should take into account some points before investing in a franchise: identifying with the business, researching the brand a lot, following the rules of the contract and maintaining a partnership relationship with the franchisor.

“He must choose the segment with which he has a minimum affinity, be a professional [ter trabalhado na área] or personal, for having an emotional involvement with that sector,” he said.

For him, the franchisee’s relationship with the franchisor is a “two-way street”. The franchisee is on the front line and can convey the reality of the operation. The franchisor, on the other hand, can take advantage of this information and strategically direct the brand so that it has more results.

Franchise is a proven business model. But success doesn’t just depend on that or the choice of the brand. It depends a lot on the entrepreneur’s dedication.

Caio Ito, Sebrae-SP consultant

Beware of cheap deductibles

Before buying a franchise, it is worth paying attention to expert recommendations, such as not investing all your money in the business and carefully reading the Franchise Offering Circular (COF).

Another tip is to beware of low-value deductibles. For experts, a common risk when buying cheap franchises is that the franchisee becomes, in effect, a seller of the franchisor’s products and services, and still pay high fees for it.

Check out 12 franchise options below. The data were provided by the companies:

1) PremiaPão

Franchise network specializing in the sale of advertising on bread bags. Created in Recife (PE), in 2015, it has 123 franchises in the home based model. The franchisee captures establishments and advertisers.

X-ray

Initial investment: from 10 thousand (for cities with up to 100 thousand inhabitants). Includes franchise fee, installation fee and working capital

Royalties/month: from R$540

Average monthly revenue: BRL 17 thousand

Average monthly income: BRL 10 thousand

Return period: 4 to 8 months

Site: https://premiapao.com.br/seja-um-franqueado/

2) Light Life

Franchise network of bulk natural products, supplements, organic, vegetarian and vegan products, such as lunchboxes and fit snacks, low carb beers, special energy drinks and protein yogurts, among others. The products are sold within commercial points, such as gyms and malls.

Created in 2015, in São José do Rio Preto (SP), it has 37 franchises. The franchisee works in the management of the business. There are two models: Vida Leve space and store.

X-ray

Initial investment: from R$ 20 thousand (space) and from R$ 125 thousand (store). Includes franchise fee, setup fee, working capital and starting stock.

Royalties/month: BRL 1,200 (space) and 4.5% on sales (store)

Average monthly turnover: R$ 10 thousand (space) and R$ 60 thousand (store)

Average monthly profit: R$ 10 thousand (space) and R$ 12 thousand (store)

Return period: 12 to 18 months (space) and 12 months (store)

Website: https://www.redevidaleve.com.br/

3) Credeasy

Banking correspondent branch network focused on payroll-deductible loans. Created in 2004, in Umuarama (PR), it currently has 600 franchised units. The franchisee works to attract customers. There are two business models for cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants: home based and store.

X-ray

Initial investment: R$ 27.9 thousand (home based) and R$ 105 thousand (store). Includes franchise fee, setup fee and working capital.

Royalties/month: exempt

Average monthly turnover: R$ 15 thousand (home based) and R$ 50 thousand (store)

Average monthly income: R$ 10 thousand (home based) and R$ 20 thousand (store)

Return period: 12 to 18 months

Site: http://www.franquiascredfacil.com.br/seja-um-franqueado

4) Doctor Sofa

Chain specialized in cleaning and waterproofing upholstery (sofas, mattresses, vehicle upholstery, among others). Created in 2014, in Joinville (SC), it has 200 units, four of which are owned. The franchisee acts as manager of the unit.

X-ray

Initial investment (home based): from R$ 35 thousand (includes franchise fee, working capital and initial stock for the first month of operation)

Royalties/month: from BRL 700

Average monthly revenue: from R$ 15 thousand to R$ 30 thousand

Average monthly income: from BRL 6,000 to BRL 15,000

Return period: 6 months

Site: https://doutorsofa.com.br/quero-ser-franqueado/

5) SPA Express

Network that takes services of aesthetic and relaxation treatments to the client’s home. Created in 2011, in Campina Grande (PB), SPA Express has 40 franchises in the home based model. The franchisee acts as manager of the operation.

X-ray

Initial investment (for cities with up to 300 thousand inhabitants): from R$37,335 (includes franchise fee, working capital and initial stock)

Royalties/month: 7% on sales

Average monthly revenue: BRL 15 thousand

Average monthly income: R$4,000

Expected return: 12 to 16 months

Website: https://www.spaexpressonline.com.br/seja-um-franqueado

6) Kumon South America

Franchise network that applies a study method created in Japan in 1958. Teachers (called advisors) use their own teaching material in the subjects of Mathematics, Portuguese, English and Japanese. In Brazil, the first unit was opened in 1977 in Londrina (PR). Today, there are 1,585 franchises.

The franchisee is responsible for applying the Kumon study method to students. He receives training in the pedagogical, administrative and marketing areas. The business model is the street franchise (commercial point).

X-ray

Initial investment: from R$48,960 to R$84,330 (includes franchise fee, installation fee and working capital). The value varies according to the choice of property.

Royalties/month: 40% to 45% on sales

Average monthly revenue: BRL 30,000 (for 120 enrolled students, but the amount may vary according to region and unit operating costs)

Average monthly income: 20% to 25%

Return period: from 18 to 24 months

Website: https://www.kumon.com.br/franquia

7) Home Villa

Franchise chain that sells products from the Vivenda do Camarão brand of frozen foods. Created in 2018, in Pirassununga (SP), the chain has 25 franchises. The franchisee works in prospecting for customers and direct sales to the consumer.

X-ray

Initial investment: BRL 60 thousand (includes franchise fee, working capital, equipment and initial product order equivalent to BRL 15,000)

Royalties/month: exempt

Average monthly revenue: around R$35 thousand

Average monthly income: around R$5,000

Return period: 12 to 24 months

Website: https://www.vivendadocamarao.com.br/microfranquia/

8) Biodons

Franchise network for dental services and body aesthetics. There are more than ten types of treatments, from tooth whitening and implants to lymphatic drainage, skin cleaning and peeling.

Created in 2000, in Santo André (SP), the chain has seven units, one of which is owned and six are franchisees. The franchisee works in the management of the business, but if he is a dentist, he can also provide assistance.

X-ray

Initial investment (store): from BRL 60 thousand (includes franchise fee, installation fee and working capital)

Royalties/month: 5% on sales

Average monthly billing: from BRL 50 thousand

Average monthly income: from BRL 18 thousand

Return period: 6 months

Website: https://www.biodontos.com.br

9) Treat well

Franchise network specializing in maintenance, technical assistance and chemical treatment of all types of swimming pools, spas, saunas and whirlpools.

Created in 2012, in Cedral (SP), the chain has 150 franchises. The franchisee is trained to be a specialist in services, in addition to selling products. There are three business models: home based, kiosk and container.

X-ray

Initial investment (home based): from BRL 68 thousand (includes franchise fee, initial kit of chemicals and accessories)

Royalties/month: BRL 1,100

Average monthly revenue: from BRL 20,000 to BRL 35,000

Average monthly income: 40%

Return period: 12 to 18 months

Site: https://www.iguitratabem.com/seja-um-franqueado

10) iNexxus

Network of digital marketing and performance agencies focused on results for companies, such as management of social media, campaigns and website sales, among others.

Created in 2013, in São José do Rio Preto (SP), the company joined franchising this year. It has nine franchises in operation. Franchisees learn to develop services to be able to offer companies, in addition to attracting customers.

X-ray

Initial investment: BRL 75 thousand (includes franchise fee, installation fee and working capital)

Royalties/month: exempt

Average monthly revenue: from BRL 35 thousand to BRL 60 thousand

Average monthly profit: up to 55%

Return period: 9 months

Site: https://inexxus.digital/seja-franqueado/

11) Cake House

Chain of stores specializing in homemade cakes. Created in 2009, in Ribeirão Preto (SP), it has 401 franchises, seven of which are owned. The franchisee is responsible for the entire operation of the store, from administration to baking.

There are three business models: microfranchise (for cities of all sizes), fit store (for cities below 80,000 inhabitants) and standard store (for cities above 80,000 inhabitants).

X-ray

Initial investment (microfranchise): R$87 thousand (includes franchise fee, installation fee and working capital)

Royalties/month: BRL 900 (with annual adjustment)

Average monthly billing: 60%

Average monthly profit: 25%

Return period: 24 months

Site: http://www.casadebolos.com.br/seja-um-franqueado/

12) Topper and Queen

BR Sports, owner of the Topper and Rainha brands, this year launched the franchise format for cities with up to 200 thousand inhabitants. Today, the chain of sporting goods stores (sneakers, soccer shoes, balls and clothes) has four of its own units in Campinas (2), Jundiaí and Sorocaba, all in the state of São Paulo.

There are two business models: kiosk and container. It is up to the franchisee to manage the business.

X-ray

Initial investment: R$130,000 (kiosk) and R$150,000 (container). Includes franchise fee, installation fee and working capital

Royalties/month: 5% on sales

Average monthly turnover: BRL 69 thousand (kiosk) and BRL 80 thousand (container)

Average monthly profit: 12% (both)

Return period: 12 to 21 months

Sites: Topper – https://www.topper.com.br/seja-um-franqueado and Rainha – https://www.rainha.com.br/seja-um-franqueado