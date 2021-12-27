INSS ceiling will exceed BRL 7,000 in 2022; See other adjustments to benefits

The rise in inflation, which is already at 10.74% in 12 months, will make the 2022 minimum wage reach a historic increase and will also change the ceiling of the National Social Security Institute (INSS), which should exceed R$ 7,000.

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which serves as the basis for the adjustment of the minimum wage and also changes the values ​​of benefits such as unemployment insurance, retirement, PIS/Pasep salary bonus, Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) and others INSS benefits, will only be released on January 11 by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Forecasts show that next year’s minimum wage will rise from R$1,100 to R$1,210.44. If inflation reaches double digits, that is, reaching 10%, and the value of the minimum wage is confirmed at R$1,210, the INSS ceiling will rise from R$6,433.57 to R$7,076.93.

Retirements

The benefit may come with the readjustment for retirees who receive up to a minimum wage from January 25th to February 7th, 2022. For those who receive above the minimum wage, the readjustment will start to be paid from the 1st and 7th of February.

PIS/Pasep

In view of the increase in the minimum wage, workers who receive this benefit will also benefit from the change in value, because the value of the Salary Allowance is, at most, one minimum wage, and it is paid according to the annual calendar established by the Codefat to workers who meet the requirements set out in Law No. 7,998/90.

In this case, Caixa Econômica Federal acts as Paying Agent for the Salary Bonus, under the management of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, but the source of funds for payment is from the FAT – Worker’s Support Fund.

The readjustment of the minimum wage will make the workers receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus in the amount of R$ 1,210.44.

Unemployment insurance

This benefit is intended for workers who have a formal contract and are dismissed without just cause. Its payment is made by Caixa Econômica Federal, also through resources from the Worker’s Support Fund (FAT).

Who is unemployment insurance for?

For the worker fired without just cause;

The employee with a suspended employment contract due to participation in a course or professional qualification program offered by the employer;

The worker rescued from a slave-like condition;

The professional fisherman during the closed season.

The basis of unemployment insurance is also the minimum wage, which in 2022 is estimated at R$ 1,210.44.