Installment payment slip with Nubank credit card: find out how to make the payment

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago Business Comments Off on Installment payment slip with Nubank credit card: find out how to make the payment 0 Views

Installment payment slip with Nubank credit card is a novelty launched by roxinho that will facilitate the daily lives of many users. It’s been six months, more specifically, since July 15, that it’s been possible to pay slips using a Nubank card in the bank’s app. Find out how in the article this Monday (27) from Notícias Concursos.

So read: Fixed QR code PJ Nubank: easy payments; check out

Installment payment slip with Nubank credit card: what is it?

an advantage of installment payment slip with Nubank credit card is that it allows users to pay in installments in order to offer one more way to keep all bills paid on time. The intention is for there to be a concentration of expenses in the same place – in this case, the Nubank invoice – without having to resort to resources outside the institution.

In short: this option to pay bank slips with a card is the simple and safe alternative that allows the user to settle a debt in installments or in cash. In this case, the interest rates charged are more affordable compared to those charged in the financial market.

You May Like It Too:

So see: Irregular CPF: bank can disable your account? understand the case better

After all, how is the payment?

installment payment slip with Nubank credit card
Installment payment slip with Nubank credit card: find out how to make the payment – ​​Photo: Nubank

The payment process for the bank slip with a Nubank credit card takes place in a simple and secure way, within the app. See below the step by step of the digital bank:

  • Access the Nubank app;
  • Inside the home screen, go to “Pay”;
  • Tap on “Pay boleto by Credit Card”;
  • Read the bank slip using the camera or manually enter the barcode;
  • Consult and verify the payment slip data and click on “Continue”;
  • Review payment information and set the number of installments;
  • Tap on “Pay” and enter the 4-digit password and confirm.

Ready! Now you know how installment payment slip with Nubank credit card. For now, this function is only available for some clients. However, fintech said it will be enabled for general users of the card over the next few months.

Also, read: Social Security proof of life: mandatory return in 2022; know more

It’s “pushing” on the Internet:

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

The boosted score of the Azul Itaucard card is extended until March 2022

Good news for subscribers of TudoAzul Club who have or are thinking of requesting the …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved