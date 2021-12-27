Installment payment slip with Nubank credit card: find out how to make the payment

Installment payment slip with Nubank credit card is a novelty launched by roxinho that will facilitate the daily lives of many users. It’s been six months, more specifically, since July 15, that it’s been possible to pay slips using a Nubank card in the bank’s app. Find out how in the article this Monday (27) from Notícias Concursos.

Installment payment slip with Nubank credit card: what is it?

an advantage of installment payment slip with Nubank credit card is that it allows users to pay in installments in order to offer one more way to keep all bills paid on time. The intention is for there to be a concentration of expenses in the same place – in this case, the Nubank invoice – without having to resort to resources outside the institution.

In short: this option to pay bank slips with a card is the simple and safe alternative that allows the user to settle a debt in installments or in cash. In this case, the interest rates charged are more affordable compared to those charged in the financial market.

After all, how is the payment?

The payment process for the bank slip with a Nubank credit card takes place in a simple and secure way, within the app. See below the step by step of the digital bank:

Access the Nubank app;

Inside the home screen, go to “Pay”;

Tap on “Pay boleto by Credit Card”;

Read the bank slip using the camera or manually enter the barcode;

Consult and verify the payment slip data and click on “Continue”;

Review payment information and set the number of installments;

Tap on “Pay” and enter the 4-digit password and confirm.

Ready! Now you know how installment payment slip with Nubank credit card. For now, this function is only available for some clients. However, fintech said it will be enabled for general users of the card over the next few months.

