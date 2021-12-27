Inter resumes conversation and Alexander Medina may be announced this week

Inter made a U-turn on the freeway before arriving at the airport to travel to Portugal in search of their coach. This Sunday, it returned to its sights on the South American market and reconnected with the Uruguayan Alexander Medina to occupy the red bunker.

Over the Christmas weekend, difficulties grew to close with the Portuguese Paulo Sousa. Flamengo entered the business with more force and a high penalty with the Polish Football Federation also cooled the negotiations. As a result, Colorado withdrew from sending representatives to Europe.

Meanwhile, Medina had already defined his departure from Talleres, with which he did a great campaign in Argentina. Free on the market, the Uruguayan needs to agree the values ​​with Inter, and even who should bring it to the technical committee.





Chief Medina does not have a very long trajectory. After ending his career as a player, in 2015, he started working in the youth teams of Nacional, from Uruguay. In 2018, he made the first team. The following year, he arrived at Talleres, where he stayed the last three seasons with great success. So much so that the club made a huge effort, including financial ones, to keep it for at least another season.