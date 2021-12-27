Inter to announce Medina in the next few hours

Inter should announce the hiring of coach Alexander Medina soon. After the soap opera involving the name of the new coach, the colorada board retreated in relation to the Portuguese Paulo Sousa, and is about to announce the ex-Talleres. Cacique Medina arrives in Beira-Rio to stay one year, with the possibility of renewing for another season. The coach’s agent, Marcelo Filomeno, confirmed the agreement.

At first, Colorado had Paulo Souza as their first option. The name of the commander of the Polish national team was the strongest last Friday (25). The representatives of Clube do Povo traveled to Portugal to talk to him and close the deal. However, the technician’s posture in the negotiations did not please and Internacional backed down. The coach could be using the club to pressure Flamengo.

Therefore, the board resumed conversations with Cacique Medina. The deal is expected to close in the next few hours. Along with the Uruguayan, assistants Fernando Machado, Jadson Viera and Mariano Levisman arrive, as well as physical trainer Richard “Papote” González.

Alexander Medina is 43 years old, and he was born in Salto, a Uruguayan city – the same as Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez. He pursued a career as a player and acted as a forward. It was at Nacional that he gained more prominence and became an idol.

After ending his playing career, he started as a coach in charge of the Nacional B team, which played in the third division of the Uruguayan Championship, and won the title. In 2017, he took over the first team after the departure of Martín Lasarte. With Nacional, he won the 2018 Apertura Tournament.

He transferred to Talleres in 2019. At the Argentine club, he started to attract the attention of South American football. There, there were 85 games, with 37 wins, 26 draws and 22 defeats, an increase of 53.7%. In this period, the team scored 119 goals and conceded 94, guaranteeing a spot in the group stage of the Libertadores in the just ended season. of 2022.