Is it flu or Covid-19? See the differences and similarities between the diseases | Health

Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil Bus driver wears covid-19 mask

As the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus advances across the country, an untimely flu outbreak has also gained ground in several capitals, with the Darwin strain H3N2 influenza virus. This means that every cough, body ache, or headache can make you panic, wondering what disease you have.

While the symptoms of flu and Covid-19 may be similar, there are ways to tell them apart. See how:

First, consider what is spreading in your community.

If the flu is spreading in your town and Covid cases remain low, chances are you do have the flu, says Peter Palese, a microbiologist and flu expert at the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai in Nova City. York.

On the other hand, if there are outbreaks of Covid-19 in your workplace or community, but the flu hasn’t arrived, it’s more likely that you’ve contracted the coronavirus.

What symptoms do the flu and Covid have in common?

Fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, vomiting and diarrhea can occur in both illnesses.

According to infectologist Celso Granato, clinical director of Grupo Fleury, flu symptoms are usually more intense and last for about seven days. Despite this, the influenza virus is less dangerous: lethality is between 0.1% and 0.2%, while for SARS-CoV-2, it varies between 1% and 2%.

What symptoms specifically belong to Covid?

Covid-19 can cause a loss of taste and smell, but the flu doesn’t.

Also, if you have redness or blisters on your fingers or toes, this could be another sign that you have Covid-19 instead of the flu.

Regarding the flu, the fever — of 38.5°C or 39°C — is usually higher than that caused by Covid, according to Granato.

Do symptoms manifest differently in children?

For children, Covid-19 can be milder than the flu and usually presents more like a cold. If your child has a runny nose or cough but feels generally well, he or she may have Covid-19 instead of the flu.

How can I be sure?

If you or a family member has symptoms of any of the illnesses, see your health care provider. They can advise on next steps—- including testing, which is the best way to distinguish between Covid-19 and the flu.

What should I do if I have the flu?

If you have the flu, drink plenty of water and other fluids, take over-the-counter pain relievers if necessary, and avoid contact with others. If possible, stay home for at least 24 hours after the fever has passed.