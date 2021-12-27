Is it true that menstruation stops in water? Gynecologist explains

Menstruating also means that, on a daily basis, you need to analyze some myths to find out what is true and what is not. Get pregnant during your menstruation, for example, is something that can perfectly happen. Already having a “sync” with your friends is another popular myth. However, there is a very specific question that hovers over the minds of many women: menstruation stops in water? Understand with information from “Women’s Health”.

+ Use of tampon can lead to organ failure; know how to avoid

+ New model of absorbent panties facilitates the exchange without having to remove the entire garment

It must be made clear that the Water it will never make your blood disappear. “It doesn’t matter if you’re in the water or on top of a mountain, your period is still coming,” says Michele Haughton, gynecologist and obstetrician from Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian, United States. “Basically, not to mention medical problems (like hormonal disturbances), you will continue menstruating if you enter the sea or not”, he explains. It can be concluded that, unfortunately, spending the week in a bathtub is not an effective way to skip this monthly “visit”.

a matter of physics

However, getting into the water can make it look like your period is gone. This is thanks to the water pressure around the vagina, which can neutralize the force of gravity that helps the blood to leave your body. There’s no biological magic going on here, it’s all physical. “When you’re in the water, there’s some opposite pressure going on,” explains the gynecologist.

Remember your high school physics class: do you remember studying “buoyancy”? It is the upward force that a liquid exerts to counteract the weight of an object. Haughton clarifies: “Water has much more resistance than air. So it can neutralize the blood that comes out of the vagina”. Essentially, water doesn’t “stop” menstruation, but it can block your way out. “If you plan to get into the bathtub or swim without using tampons or menstrual collector, make sure there won’t be a red trail behind you”, he adds.

Most women bleed only 60 milliliters (about three to four tablespoons) for five full days. Even if you sit freely in a pool for five hours, there’s no way the water can turn into the Red Sea with that much blood flowing out of your body.

There is another bizarre myth that also needs to be cleared up: there is absolutely no chance that this small amount of menstrual blood will attract any sharks. “Whenever I hear the shark myth, I think, ‘How much do you think you’re bleeding?’” jokes Haughton.

Does this mean I don’t need to use tampons in the water?

Even though your period tends to be light, tampons and menstrual pads can save you when you get out of the water. “The moment you get out of the water, blood will start flowing again,” explains the doctor. They are also useful if you have a lot of blood clots, as there is no guarantee that water pressure will neutralize a clot compared to drops of blood.

