Israel approves plan to double the number of settlers in the Golan Heights – International

JERUSALEM – Israel approved a plan this Sunday, 26, to double the number of residents in Jewish settlements in the Golan Heights in five years, part of a project worth more than US$300 million. The measure could tighten its control over the territory it occupied in the 1967 conflict with Syria.

At a cabinet meeting in the community of Mevo Hama, in the Golan, the Israeli Prime Minister, Naphthali Bennett, stated that the moment is to reinforce the presence of Israeli Jews in the territory. He cited as arguments the recognition of the then American president, Donald Trump, in 2019, of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan and the fact that his successor, Joe Biden, have not expressed an intention to reverse the decision.

Under a cabinet-approved project, some 7,300 housing units will be built in Katzrin, Israel’s main settlement in the area, and in smaller Jewish communities. “The aim of the decision is to double the number of (Israeli) residents in Golan over the next few years, which means an increase of 23,000 people in the area,” said a statement released by Bennett’s office.

He said that two new settlements are also planned for Golan, and that 4,000 houses would be built there. About 20,000 Druze, most of whom identify themselves as Syrians, also live on the Golan.

Israel annexed the Golan Heights, measuring around 1,200 km², in 1981, a move that was not recognized by the international community. Syria demands the return of the strategic plateau, which also borders Lebanon and Jordan.

“It goes without saying that the Golan Heights are Israeli,” Bennett told his office in radio statements. “The fact that the Trump administration has recognized this, and the fact that the Biden administration has made it clear that there is no change in that policy, is also important,” he said.

In February, shortly after Biden was sworn in as president, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN that control over the Golan remains of “real importance for Israel’s security.”

Blinken noted the presence in Syria of militia groups backed by Iran, the main ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad. “Legal issues are something else and over time, if the situation changes in Syria, it’s something we should look at, but we’re nowhere near that,” Blinken said.

Israeli settlement in the Golan has been much smaller in scale than in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, areas also captured in the 1967 Six-Day War and claimed by the Palestinians for a future state.

Unlike the West Bank, where many settlers claim a biblical connection to the land and thousands move to jobs in nearby Israeli cities, the more remote Golan offers limited employment opportunities.

Israel and Syria, which technically remain at war, are separated by a de facto border in the Golan Heights./ REUTERS and AFP