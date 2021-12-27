“It is unbearable not to have freedom and to live without democracy”, says Marieta Severo

Actress Marieta Severo participated in the program Altas Horas, on TV Globo, last Saturday, 25th, and commented on the period in which she had to be exiled in Italy during the Brazilian military dictatorship. The actress, at the time married to musician Chico Buarque, said that the decision to stay in Europe came after news of the arrests of Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil.

“We received the message that if Chico (Buarque) returned he would be arrested. I had a big belly (pregnant). Then we said, we are not going back. Silvinha was born in Italy for that. Because of this dark period that some claim back, but with my experience I say that there is nothing worse. It is unbearable to live without freedom and democracy.”

The great Marieta Severo explaining in the #High hours who spent 10 years without doing TV during the dictatorship because he didn’t think it was fair to act and because her then-husband, Chico Buarque, was censored. He and she, pregnant, left for exile in Jan/69. “It’s unbearable to live without democracy” pic.twitter.com/tmFpdVPDzI Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it — Jeff Nascimento (@jnascim) December 26, 2021

When asked about the period in which she did not work on TV, Marieta said that she spent about ten years away from the platform due to the dictatorship. “That was a long time ago, at the time of the dictatorship, that we hope that nothing similar will return. And there was a censorship and an impossibility for Chico (Buarque) to perform on TV and I thought it wasn’t fair to perform while he was being censored. So that was why,” he said.

Marieta also took the opportunity to wish Brazilians a calmer year. “May the coming year be the year in which we Brazilians can deal with happier, positive, constructive things. Without this speech of violence, weapons, hate, encouragement to fight. We’re not like that, we don’t want to be like that, and we won’t be like that next year,” said the actress at the end of her participation.

The program also featured the presence of actress Juliana Paes, recently criticized on social networks for defending the doctor Nise Yamaguchi, who testified at Covid’s CPI in June this year. After the incident, Paes claimed not to be a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, nor of the extreme left, which, according to her, suffers from “communist delusions”.

