It reaches 18 total deaths in floods that affect 58 cities in Bahia – 12/26/2021 – Daily

The number of cities in the south, southwest, west and reconcavo regions of Bahia that were heavily impacted by the rains in recent days rose to 58. These are municipalities considered “in crisis”, which registered floods, floods, floods and landslides caused by storms and river floods.

The number of municipalities in emergency situation rose from 25 to 72 according to the Civil Defense decree of Bahia published this Sunday (26).

The rains, which had already left a balance of destruction for about 15 days in the extreme south of the state, returned to hit Bahia since Thursday (23), with greater intensity on Friday (24) and Saturday (25).

The most intense rains in recent days have increased to 18 the number of deaths registered in Bahia since November due to storms. Two people are missing and 286 have been injured since the start of the rainy cycle.

The last recorded victim was Olivan Alves Mota, 60, who drowned this Sunday (26) in Rio das Contas, in Aureliano Leal, in the south of the state.

This Sunday (26) the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), flew over the most affected areas in the cities of Itabuna, Ilhéus and Itajuípe, in southern Bahia, and said that the images of the destruction caused by the storm are very strong.

“It’s a gigantic tragedy. I don’t remember if there’s something of this proportion in Bahia’s recent history. The number of houses, streets and locations completely underwater is something really frightening,” he said.

According to the Civil Defense of Bahia, the total number of homeless people exceeds 16,000, while more than 19,500 have been displaced. The total affected population is estimated at 430,869 people.

One of the cities most affected was Itabuna, the largest municipality in the southern region of the state. In the early hours of Friday, the city registered a volume of rain of 110 millimeters, causing the Cachoeira River, which cuts through the city, to overflow.

The flood hit areas in the center such as Avenida Cinquentenário, the city’s main commercial center, and Avenida Beira-Rio. Neighborhoods on the outskirts that are on the banks of the river were also affected.

“Thank God the water is not dammed. Our concern now is to remove the families from these risky areas, from the critical areas of the city,” said Mayor Augusto Castro (PSD).

A support base was set up by the state government in Ilhéus, with the aim of facilitating the removal of people from risky areas and from houses that could collapse in the surrounding cities. The cities of Itapetinga, Vitória da Conquista, Ipiaú and Santa Inês also gained outposts to facilitate the work of firefighters.

Aircraft, vans and boats were brought to the region to help the stranded people and transport the residents to safe areas. Food baskets and blankets are being distributed.

This Saturday night (25), the city of Itambé, in southwestern Bahia, announced the rupture of a dam with a high volume of water. The warning foresaw the possibility of a strong flood, which ended up not reaching the most densely populated areas of the city

Itambé recorded more than 14 hours of uninterrupted rain between Friday and Saturday, resulting in the Verruga River flooding.

A dam failure in the city of Jussiape, on the Diamantina plateau, was also recorded. The city government issued a statement recommending that families living in the vicinity of the dam leave their homes. A municipal gym was made available to the homeless.

In the city of Paramirim, west of the state, the Zabumbão dam reached its maximum level and bled this Saturday, leaving riverside communities on alert. The city hall issued an alert suspending the traffic of people and vehicles around the dam.

Inema, the agency responsible for the management of water resources in Bahia, informed that “it continues to inspect the dams, but it is not able to reach many places, due to the inconvenience caused by the rain”.

In Salvador, heavy rains prompted the city to activate the alarm system in risky areas in the Sete de Abril and Castelo Branco neighborhoods, instructing the population to leave their homes.

According to data from the municipal Civil Defense, the city registered on Sunday 26 landslides and five landslides, all occurrences without fatalities.

The Ministry of Citizenship reported that a task force formed by the federal government, the government of Bahia and senators met this Saturday to define the relief strategy. A joint relief operation was mounted after, according to the ministry, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) determined the expansion of efforts.

Federal government bailouts include fuel and aircraft to assist with rescues. The support base for the actions, installed in Ilhéus, will have the reinforcement of teams from the Military Police of Bahia, the Military Fire Department of Bahia, the National Civil Defense Secretariat, the State Superintendence of Civil Defense and the Federal Highway Police, which will send aircraft and agents.

Governors of the states of São Paulo, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Rio Grande do Norte, Sergipe and Paraíba, also sent aircraft and firefighters to help rescue riverside populations.

At least six federal highways have interdicted sections in the south and extreme south of Bahia.

Two sections of the BR-415, which connects Itabuna and Ilhéus, were closed due to flooding.

In Ubatã, the BR-330 highway was interdicted after a roadway subsidence. On the BR-420, near the city of Lage, there is a partial interdiction due to the risk of a bridge falling.