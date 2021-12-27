It rises to 20 number of deaths due to the rain in Bahia; more than 430,000 people were affected across the state | Bahia

Data related to victims have been released by the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection of the State of Bahia (Sudec), which counts a total of 18 deaths. The two most recent deaths were registered in Itabuna, and confirmed by the city’s Technical Police Department (DPT).

1 of 1 After the River Cachoeira rises 9 meters, the water level begins to drop and residents report losses in Itabuna — Photo: Reproduction/TV Bahia After Rio Cachoeira rises 9 meters, the water level begins to drop and residents report losses in Itabuna — Photo: Reproduction/TV Bahia

The 19th victim was identified as Felipe Duarte Garcia, 21 years old. He had been wanted since Sunday (26), when he disappeared in the flood. His body was found on the banks of the Cachoeira River, in the region that passes through the Urbis IV neighborhood.

According to residents, Felipe was carried by the current while passing by BR-415. The young man was a resident of the Jorge Amado neighborhood. There are still no details about his burial.

The 20th victim is Maria das Neves Souza dos Santos, 33 years old. She was a resident of Vila da Paz, which is a riverside region between BR-415 and Cachoeira, on the way out of Itabuna to Ilhéus. She was at home, in the bathroom, when the structure collapsed on her in the early hours of Sunday (26).

Homeless and homeless

City Council of Itabuna (BA) is seen on the banks of the River Cachoeira, before and after the flood — Photo: Reproduction/Google Street View; Reproduction/GloboNews

According to Sudec, Bahia has 16,001 homeless people, which means that they need to be accommodated by city halls. In addition, another 19,580 were left homeless, that is, they also had to abandon their properties, but did not need shelter from the municipality.

Stores on Avenida Cinquentenário, in front of Praça Adami, in Itabuna (BA), before and after the flood — Photo: Reproduction/Google Street View; Reproduction/GloboNews

Until this Monday, Bahia has 72 municipalities in recognized emergency situation. Until last Saturday (25), 25 cities were on the list. However, on Sunday (26), Governor Rui Costa recognized another 47 in this condition. Of the total, 58 of them are also in crisis situation because of the floods.

Rua Etelvina Miranda is seen before and after flooded two blocks from the edge of the Cachoeira River in Itabuna (BA) — Photo: Reproduction/Google Street View; Reproduction/GloboNews

Several cities in Bahia located in the south and southwest regions also suffered losses due to the rain. The main cities affected were Itabuna, Itamaraju, Jucuruçu, Eunápolis, Vitória da Conquista and Teixeira de Freitas.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻