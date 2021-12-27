“It will be eye to eye”

Vice-president of football for Tricolor Gaucho, Dénis Abrahão emphasized that the team will not terminate the striker’s contract and that there will be a conversation with the 10 shirt after his vacation

With some clubs expressing interest in Douglas Costa, Grêmio’s soccer vice president, Dénis Abrahão made it clear that the club from Rio Grande do Sul will not release the player to another team without first receiving financial compensation. In an interview with “Rádio Guaíba”, the manager also revealed that the shirt 10 will have a conversation with the Grêmio directors as soon as he returns to Brazil.

“Let’s sit down and build a good deal for the player and for Grêmio. We have to build something interesting and intelligent for the parties. We’re not going to terminate the contract, he’s an excellent player. Let’s talk, he’s the agent of the process, and the we don’t want to pretend that we like the player and the player likes us. If he fits our concept, very well. Otherwise, have a good time. Grêmio wants to know what he wants. It’ll be eye to eye… . He’s going to show his will, we’re going to show our will and we’re going to reach an agreement. We’re going to build a situation of improvement for everyone,” he added.

Currently, the 31-year-old forward is enjoying his honeymoon with his wife in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. Once you return, your stay at the Grêmio will be defined. Its contract with the club from Rio Grande do Sul is valid until the end of June 2022, but it can be extended until December 2023, if there is an agreement with Juventus, the team that lent it.

Revealed by Grêmio, Douglas Costa returned to the club from Rio Grande do Sul at the beginning of last season in Brazil. However, his first year was not as expected, as the athlete suffered injuries, just three goals and two assists in 28 games. In addition, he was involved in some controversies, such as one involving his wedding party, in Rio de Janeiro, to which he was not released because it was on the eve of the team’s decisive game in the Brasileirão.