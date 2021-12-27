Itabuna faces the biggest flood of the Cachoeira river since 1967 – News

The city of Itabuna, in the south of Bahia, faces the biggest flood of the Cachoeira river since 1967 after the heavy rains that punish the region. Since this Saturday night (25), teams from the city hall, volunteers and firefighters, as well as the Civil Defense and the Municipal Guard, have provided assistance to families affected by the flood.

Around 8:00 pm, people were already recording video on cell phones to inform about flooding on Avenida do Cinquentenário and transversal waterways. Riparian areas were the hardest hit because of the rise of the Cachoeira River in its channel, and drainage channels, streams and streams with retained water overflowed.

In the stretch of river that crosses the urban area, the Lacerda bridges, providing access to São Caetano and the south, and Miguel Calmon (Marabá), connecting the city center and the Góes Calmon and Conceição neighborhoods, were closed after having been closed. been submerged. The strong current threw debris and baronesses (aquatic plant) in all the lower parts of Avenidas Cinquentenário, Firmino Alves, Fernando Cordier and Garcia and on Rua Paulino Vieira and transversal ones.

As part of Itabuna’s commercial center is under the waters of the Cachoeira River, the telephone and internet systems collapsed, causing even more problems for people, including the teams from the municipal secretariats coordinated by the Civil Defense and the Secretariat for Social Promotion and Combating Poverty.

The worst flood scenario was in the west side. The teams found it difficult to provide food and medicine to 97 families who are sheltered in the Antônio Setenta Exhibition Park. It was necessary to use dinghies and watercraft to face the current.

The force of the water knocked down the wall of a gas distributor, and cylinders were seen through the stream towards the Cachoeira River.

The mayor of Itabuna, Augusto Castro, said that the coordination has been a positive point in helping the homeless and displaced by the flood. Castro called for more support from the federal and state governments so that assistance to those most in need is expanded. The mayor participated in a meeting with the state governor and federal government representatives to form a task force in the region.

At around 1 pm, the Department for Social Promotion and Combating Poverty released a partial balance of the families removed to public schools: Escola Raimundo Machado (130), Colégio Modelo (180), Escola João Mangabinha Filho (39), Escola Municipal Firmino Alves (33), Antônio Setenta Exhibition Park (97), Center for Integral Attention to Children and Adolescents (Caic Jorge Amado – 210), Lar Fabiano de Cristo (46), UAB – the former ACM College, Maria Creuza School (60 ), and Coliseum (30).

The rains of more than 48 hours in Itabuna also caused problems to the structure of houses and public buildings. The building where Shooting War 06/007 is located was partially interdicted by the Civil Defense, with the issuance of a technical report pointing out the impairment of its physical structure. Despite this, the military unit gave the city hall the open court to serve as a support point for the homeless.

Supply collapse

Emasa (Municipal Water and Sanitation Company) released a statement this Saturday in which it informs that the water supply system is collapsing and compromised until the situation of the Cachoeira river and, in this case, the Almada river are standardized. The motor pump at the collection station on the Almada River, in the district of Rio do Braço, municipality of Ilhéus, was replaced, but there is a lack of energy, which affects the water supply.

In the direct collection at Cachoeira, the electric energy panels were affected by the flood of the river – the motor pumps were damaged by the baronesses that got tangled up in the gears and blocked the ducts that suck up the water. As a result, supplies throughout the city were interrupted. People have to save the water they have in their reservoirs, because, until the weather conditions are normalized, the water supply cannot be resumed.