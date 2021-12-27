‘It’s not easy to make TV being Boni’s son’ · TV News

Juror known for his low grades in the Show dos Famosos, JB de Oliveira, Boninho, cried when receiving tributes in the final of the table this Sunday (26). Colleagues, Claudia Raia and Preta Gil, highlighted his ability to be emotional, while Luciano Huck highlighted the quality of the director’s work, who managed to build his own name even though he was the son of José Bonifácio Oliveira Sobrinho, known as Boni.

“It’s not easy, Boninho, for you to make television being Boni’s son and calling you Boninho. For you to have the success you have, that you’ve conquered, and I’m witness to that, it’s the result of a lot of work, a lot of dedication and a lot of love for what you do. And spreading love,” exalted Luciano Huck.

“You can be the brute, but you’re a guy who gives love. I have a gigantic privilege to have you here with me today”, thanked the Domingão presenter, who had already classified Boninho as “a lover of art, of the art of make television”.

The subject of the “juror’s heart” came up during the evaluation of Vitor Kley’s performance. The bench colleagues said that the boss of programs like Big Brother Brasil had been moved. “He melted in the final,” began Claudia Raia.

“He melted several times here, it’s something that was a gift for me to see the sensitivity of this friend, a side I didn’t know. Really. We say you’re the bad favorite, the big boss, and I saw it you were often moved by these talents,” recalled Preta Gil.

“He is a director who loves talent, here we talk about talent,” added the actress. With tears in his eyes, but smiling, JB de Oliveira just said that it was dirty to make him cry in the final.

Currently director of Gênero Variety at Globo, Boninho is responsible for programs such as realities, talent shows and auditorium attractions at the channel. With a career in radio and TV since the 1970s, the executive is the son of José Bonifácio de Oliveira Sobrinho, known as Boni, creator of Globo programming in the 1970s and head of the channel between 1980 and 1997.